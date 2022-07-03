R Madhavan more excited to watch Saif Ali Khan than Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha: ‘Want to know whether he will beat me’

Actor R Madhavan was all praise of his contemporaries Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan when their first look as Vikram and Vedha from Vikram Vedha was released. Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. In the Tamil film, Madhavan essayed the role of Vikram. Now, in a recent interview, Madhavan has said more than Hrithik, he is looking forward to watching Saif in the movie.

Madhavan, whose latest film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect hit the theaters on Friday, was talking to Bollywood Hungama recently. He was asked about Vikram Vedha during the interview, and without mincing words, he said though Hrithik is good-looking, he wants to see if Saif has played Vikram more convincingly than him.

He told the publication, “I do not want to give you a very diplomatic answer. Hrithik Roshan is awesome looking, but I am really looking forward to Saif’s performance because he is playing me. I want to know whether he will beat me, and make it more convincing, because I have a feeling he will.”

Earlier, when Saif’s look as Vikram was released by the makers, Madhavan had taken to Twitter and had written, “Now this one I can’t wait to see.. it’s going to be a PARTY in the theaters. Awesome look Saif.. go get Vedha .🙏👍👍 .”

Vikram Vedha, helmed by Pushkar and Gayathri, is a Hindi remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller original (same title) that released in 2017. The original featured Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi as lead actors. It is inspired by the folktale of Vikram aur Betaal. The film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

Vikram Vedha will hit the theaters on September 30, 2022.