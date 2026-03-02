Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Free stays for stranded passengers amid airspace closure’: R Madhavan amplifies Dubai govt’s initiative to bear all expenses
R Madhavan shared the Dubai government's initiative to host people stranded in the UAE amid the escalating war between the US-Israel, and Iran. Stranded passengers are being offered free hotel stays and all expenses are being borne by the state.
Tensions are escalating in West Asia following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which has led to airspace closures across the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates. Hundreds of flights were cancelled after Iran targeted multiple civilian and military sites, stranding thousands of passengers. Actor R Madhavan, who moved to Dubai during the Covid pandemic and now calls it home, highlighted the Dubai government’s measures to bring relief to the people. The actor had earlier revealed that he is currently in the US with his family.
In an Instagram post, Madhavan shared that the UAE has asked hotels to offer free stay to guests stranded in the country due to airspace closure. As per Gulf News, the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism issued a circular on February 28 directing hotel general managers “to provide complimentary stay extensions to those unable to depart due to circumstances beyond their control”. The state will bear the “hosting and accommodation costs” for affected passengers.
It also said that the country’s airports and national carriers provided temporary accommodation, meals, and refreshments to 20,200 passengers. Madhavan also shared that the state will help passengers facilitate rebooking procedures.
Earlier, Madhavan told Bollywood Hungama in an interview that he and his family are safe in the US. He had also said they would stay there until things returned to normal in Dubai.
Mammootty, Javed Akhtar on Israel-Iran war
At a public event, Malayalam star Mammooty spoke about the situation in West Asia: “There have been debates, arguments and even wars in cinema as well. Sometimes some people win, and sometimes both sides lose. Even now, a war is going on. I don’t know who will win, but I wish humanity wins.”
Lyricist Javed Akhtar, however, had a more political take on X: “I think this time Trump and Israel have over played there hand because if they are allowed to get away with this audacity and do an Iraq to Iran China will lose her total credibility in the world. Netanyahu and Trump like all the bullies have pushed others to the wall and ultimately left no choice to others but to react in a decisive manner.”
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05