‘Free stays for stranded passengers amid airspace closure’: R Madhavan amplifies Dubai govt’s initiative to bear all expenses

Tensions are escalating in West Asia following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which has led to airspace closures across the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates. Hundreds of flights were cancelled after Iran targeted multiple civilian and military sites, stranding thousands of passengers. Actor R Madhavan, who moved to Dubai during the Covid pandemic and now calls it home, highlighted the Dubai government’s measures to bring relief to the people. The actor had earlier revealed that he is currently in the US with his family.

In an Instagram post, Madhavan shared that the UAE has asked hotels to offer free stay to guests stranded in the country due to airspace closure. As per Gulf News, the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism issued a circular on February 28 directing hotel general managers “to provide complimentary stay extensions to those unable to depart due to circumstances beyond their control”. The state will bear the “hosting and accommodation costs” for affected passengers.