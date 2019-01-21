Toggle Menu
Rocketry The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan takes over as director, seeks blessings from fanshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/r-madhavan-director-rocketry-the-nambi-effect-5547924/

Rocketry The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan takes over as director, seeks blessings from fans

Rocketry The Nambi Effect revolves around the life of S. Nambi Narayanan, who is an Indian scientist and aerospace engineer. The film marks the directorial debut of R Madhavan.

R Madhavan director in Rocketry The Nambi Effect
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will star R Madhavan in the lead role. (Source: R Madhavan/Instagram)

Rocketry The Nambi Effect, based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, goes on floors today with R Madhavan taking over as the director. The actor, who plays the lead role in the film, took to Instagram and posted a photo in which the film’s slate announced him as the director. He captioned the image, “Need all your BLESSINGS…”

Earlier, the project was co-directed by Ananth Mahadevan. However, due to his other commitments, Mahadevan had to step away from the project.

R Madhavan in a statement said, “Ananth Mahadevan is an extremely talented filmmaker. However, owing to unavoidable circumstances and certain pressing commitments, he could no longer direct Rocketry : The Nambi Effect. The film is close to my heart for many reasons. The film is shaping up well and I can’t wait to tell the incredible story of Mr Nambi Narayanan to the world”.

R Madhavan in Rocketry The Nambi Effect
R Madhavan announced on Instagram that he will be taking over as the director for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. (Source: R Madhavan/Instagram)

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect revolves around the life of S. Nambi Narayanan, who is an Indian scientist and aerospace engineer. Narayanan was charged with espionage in 1994. CBI dismissed the charges against him in 1996 and in 1998, Supreme Court declared him not guilty.

Advertising

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will release in English, Hindi and Tamil. The film will be shot extensively in India, US, Scotland, France and Russia.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Why Cheat India box office collection Day 3: Will Emraan Hashmi film survive?
2 Uri box office collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal film enters the Rs 100 crore club
3 Ankita Lokhande: Manikarnika is about women empowerment