Rocketry The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan takes over as director, seeks blessings from fans

Rocketry The Nambi Effect, based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, goes on floors today with R Madhavan taking over as the director. The actor, who plays the lead role in the film, took to Instagram and posted a photo in which the film’s slate announced him as the director. He captioned the image, “Need all your BLESSINGS…”

Earlier, the project was co-directed by Ananth Mahadevan. However, due to his other commitments, Mahadevan had to step away from the project.

R Madhavan in a statement said, “Ananth Mahadevan is an extremely talented filmmaker. However, owing to unavoidable circumstances and certain pressing commitments, he could no longer direct Rocketry : The Nambi Effect. The film is close to my heart for many reasons. The film is shaping up well and I can’t wait to tell the incredible story of Mr Nambi Narayanan to the world”.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect revolves around the life of S. Nambi Narayanan, who is an Indian scientist and aerospace engineer. Narayanan was charged with espionage in 1994. CBI dismissed the charges against him in 1996 and in 1998, Supreme Court declared him not guilty.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will release in English, Hindi and Tamil. The film will be shot extensively in India, US, Scotland, France and Russia.