R Madhavan backs student protests: ‘Every student deserves a system that is fair’

As the student protests demanding education reforms continue to gather momentum and spark a nationwide conversation, more voices from the film industry are coming forward in solidarity with the demonstrators. After Salman Khan expressed his support on Wednesday evening, actor R Madhavan has now shared his concerns over the issue that has brought thousands of students onto the streets.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, Madhavan wrote, “Education has the power to shape the future of our nation, and every student deserves a system that is fair, transparent, and built on merit. As someone who has always believed in the limitless potential of India’s youth, I share the concern and disappointment felt by so many students and parents today. An education system must inspire confidence, fairness, and opportunity. Incidents such as examination paper leaks undermine that trust and can deeply affect the hopes, hard work, and dreams of countless young people and their families, especially in a country like India, where education plays such a defining role in shaping lives.”

Calling for strict accountability, he added, “I urge the government to ensure that every individual found responsible is brought to justice swiftly and decisively. Let the consequences be so firm and unambiguous that no one ever dares to jeopardise the future of our youth again. Having acknowledged lapses in the past regarding this incident, I have faith that our government will take the necessary corrective measures, strengthen the system, and safeguard the integrity of education for generations to come.”

Addressing students directly, Madhavan wrote, “To every young person feeling anxious or disheartened today: please don’t lose faith. Your talent, perseverance, and character are far greater than the shortcomings of any system. Continue to work hard, believe in yourselves, and never allow temporary setbacks to define your future.”

‘Remain vigilant against vested interests’

He also praised the protesters for keeping their movement peaceful while cautioning them against attempts to derail it. “I admire the grit and determination of those who are peacefully asking for meaningful reforms. At the same time, I would urge everyone to remain vigilant against vested interests that may attempt to hijack your cause and divert it from its true purpose,” he said.

Concluding his statement, the actor wrote, “I respect every citizen’s right to express their views peacefully and responsibly. My way is to stand firmly with our youth, support meaningful reforms, and use my voice to encourage positive change. I have always respected, supported, and prayed for the good health and wisdom of those entrusted with serving our nation, believing that together we can build a stronger and brighter future for India. Jai Hind.”

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Salman Khan extends his support

Madhavan’s statement comes a day after Salman Khan voiced his support for the students. Taking to social media on Wednesday night, Salman wrote, “It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them.”

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He added that the students’ stand reflected their “dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard and make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go about it, and the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud.”

Over the past week, several members of the film fraternity—including Hrithik Roshan, Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Tovino Thomas and Atul Kulkarni—have condemned the police action against demonstrators and extended their support to the CJP-led student protests, including Monday’s Chalo Sansad march.

About the protest

The protests at Jantar Mantar, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), have intensified over the past few weeks after educator and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike, which has now entered its 25th day. On Monday, students from different parts of the country gathered in New Delhi and marched towards Parliament as the Monsoon Session commenced. The march was stopped by the Delhi Police, leading to clashes that sparked widespread criticism and debate on social media.

The protesters have been demanding a dialogue with the Central government and are seeking, among other demands, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other alleged irregularities in the examination process.