R Madhavan says he insists on auditioning for every role after 3 Idiots video goes viral: ‘Because then I do not…’

When an old video of R Madhavan auditioning for his role in 3 Idiots cropped up online, it impressed his fans. Now, Madhavan reacted to his audition clip saying that he insists on auditioning for every role. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots released in 2009 and featured Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor and Omi Vaidya. The film revolved on the lives of students at an engineering college, loosely based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel, Five Point Someone.

Madhavan responded to the video doing the rounds on Twitter, saying, “Heyyy .. too kind thank you.. but I insist on auditioning for every role I do.. because then I am not on test on the first day of shoot. Auditioning is very very important for many reasons.” He added a string of emoticons with his tweet, including grinning faces and hearts.

Fans commented on his tweet, with some asking him to share his audition clips from his film Alai Payuthey. One user wrote, “Well said Maddy! One is a good actor isn’t proof that they are the perfect fit for a certain role. Auditions also bring that much needed humility and challenge in an artist. More love and respect to you.” Another added, “Yes so true, fully agreed with u, for every character, u hv to be a different person. So it’s very right that u should do audition for that particular character.”

The original video was shared on Instagram by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films in January. The caption read, “@actormaddy’s 3 Idiots audition is evidence to the fact that he was always meant to play Farhan Quereshi! Do you notice dialogues here that didn’t make it to the final cut? Tell us your favourite ones in the comments below.” Fans had responded to the video saying that he is one of the ‘finest actors’ and didn’t need to audition.

On the work front, Madhavan was last seen in the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which was also his directorial debut. The film was based on the life of Nambi Narayanan an ISRO scientist, who was accused in an espionage case and later exonerated.