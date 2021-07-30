‘This can’t be true’: R Madhavan responds to photos of Mirabai Chanu’s Manipur home

Actor R Madhavan was shocked after seeing Olympics Silver Medalist Mirabai Chanu’s Manipur home on Thursday. The actor expressed his disbelief as he responded to a tweet about Chanu’s home. In the picture, the weightlifter can be seen sitting with her family member in a small cramped space and having her meal sitting on the floor.

Responding to the tweet showing Mirabai’s home, Madhavan had written, “Hey this cannot be true. I am at a complete loss of words.”

Hey this cannot be true. I am at a complete loss of words. https://t.co/4H7IPK95J7 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 29, 2021

The original tweet that has now going viral reads, “Mirabai Chanu at her humble home in Manipur after winning the Silver Medal at the #Olympics This strong willed woman didn’t let lack of resources & poverty stop her from achieving her dreams! A true Inspiration! Folded hands @Rajeev_GoI @ActorMadhavan”

Mirabai had shared a few pictures of herself having a good time at her family home in Manipur.

That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years. pic.twitter.com/SrjNqCXZsm — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 29, 2021

This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I’m grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level. pic.twitter.com/RlXby6QoOv — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 28, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Breathe actor had earlier taken to Twitter to congratulate Chanu for her Olympics glory. Anushka Sharma had also shared a picture of Chanu’s golden earrings that she wore to the match. The earrings were a gift from her mother and were shaped like the Olympic rings.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Wins India’s First Medal At Tokyo Olympics, Bags Silver In Women’s 49kg.. AWESOMEEEEE GO INDIAAAAA🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/jRbNDEIUjN — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 24, 2021

Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Since her big win, many Bollywood actors have taken to their social media platforms to congratulate her.

Farhan Akhtar, who is himself an ardent sports enthusiast, was one of the first few Bollywood celebrities to congratulate Chanu.

Breathe 2 actor Abhishek Bachchan too had wished Mirabai for her win.

While many celebrities have congratulated Mirabai on their social media handles, R Madhavan is one of the first actors to throw light on the Olympics winner’s humble life and background.

On the work front, Madhavan was last seen in Maara, the Tamil remake of Malayalam movie Charlie. He will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which the actor has also directed.