R Balki on nepotism: Find me a better actor than Alia or Ranbir, and we’ll argue

The ongoing discussion about nepotism has highlighted many facets of the Hindi film industry. While some say that some actors get opportunities easily because of nepotism, others believe that at the end of the day, it’s only talent that matters. Filmmaker R Balki, who has made films like Cheeni Kum, Paa, among more, believes that people are discussing this topic for their entertainment and are not talking about the finer points.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, R Balki acknowledged that star kids have an advantage when it comes to their first time on screen, but he was quick to point out that actors like Ranbir Kapoor or Alia Bhatt have unmatched talent.

“The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I’d ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we’ll argue. It’s unfair on these few people who’re probably some of the finest actors,” he said.

The Shamitabh director added that the audience doesn’t like watching actors who are not talented but “sometimes, they also want to see star kids on screen.”

“Understand that audiences don’t like actors without talent,” he said. Balki agreed that it is way more difficult for an outsider to make it in Bollywood and said, “That’s only the first chance that you get, and then one needs to survive on their own. I agree it’s far more difficult for an outsider to make an entry in films, but talent gets the opportunity.”

