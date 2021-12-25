scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 25, 2021
MUST READ

Question about Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s son in Class 6 GK exam, school gets notice

While a local parents-teachers' body raised objections to it, several netizens shared the copy of the question paper on different social media platforms.

By: PTI | Khandwa |
December 25, 2021 6:36:24 pm
kareena kapoor khan, taimur ali khanThe incident has prompted the education department to initiate issuance of a show-cause notice to the school. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Students of Class 6 of a private school in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa were asked the full name of the son of Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in a question paper, prompting the education department to initiate issuance of a show-cause notice to the school.

The school authorities, however, said the question should seen as an effort to enhance the students’ knowledge.

Also in Entertainment |Tom Holland disagrees with Martin Scorsese's dismissal of Marvel movies: 'I do think they’re real art'

“Write the full name of the son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan,” read the question that appeared in the general knowledge paper of term-end exam-II of Class 6 students of Academic Heights Public School in Khandwa city on Thursday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While a local parents-teachers’ body raised objections to it, several netizens shared the copy of the question paper on different social media platforms. Talking to reporters on Friday, district education officer Sanjeev Bhalerao said the issue has come to his knowledge and the department would serve a show-cause notice to the school concerned.

“After getting a reply from the school, further action will be taken as per the directives of the higher authorities,” he said. Bhalerao said that students should be imparted the kind of education that enhances their knowledge in the interest of the nation.

An office-bearer of a city-based parents-teachers’ body, Anis Arjhare, raised objections saying that students should be asked questions related to great personalities and the country’s national heroes like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Ahilyabai Holkar.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

He demanded a strict action against the school.

Director of the school, Shweta Jain, said the question papers are set by a Delhi-based organisation, with which the school is affiliated.

Those who are opposing are not the parents of the students studying in her school, she said, adding, “So far, none of the parents of the school have made a complaint.”

Jain also said that it was wrong to associate the question with religion or communalism. “It should be seen as an effort to enhance knowledge,” she added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

ranveer singh deepika padukone kiss at 83 screening
83 screening: Ranveer Singh showers love on lady luck Deepika Padukone, real stars make an appearance

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 25: Latest News

Advertisement