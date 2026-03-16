Queen actor Navnindra Behl passes away at 76

Veteran actor and theatre personality Navnindra Behl passed away on March 16 at the age of 76.

The news of Navnindra Behl’s demise was confirmed by her son, filmmaker Kanu Behl, who shared an emotional tribute on social media, remembering her as his guide and mentor.

Sharing a photo of his mother Navnindra Behl, Kanu Behl wrote, “My Titan. My faith. Love. Guide. Mentor. My heart. Go well, mumma. Until you birth me again. My eyes shall always seek that irrepressible smile, that warm chuckle, that bear hug, those burning curious eyes. Forever alight. Thank you for lighting my soul.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanu Behl (@kanubehl)

A respected figure in theatre, cinema and television, Navnindra Behl was known for her roles in films such as Queen, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Maachis, The Pride, and The Guru, as well as television shows like Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, Viji, and Sadaa-E-Vaadi.

Navnindra Behl’s husband, actor-director Lalit Behl, died in 2021 due to COVID-19-related complications in Delhi.