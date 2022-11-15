Qala trailer: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan and Triptii Dimri blur the lines between reality and fiction in this Netflix film

The trailer of Qala is out, and it follows the story of a singer in the film industry. Set in the 1940s, the film’s trailer follows a singer who is at the peak of her career, played by Triptii Dimri. As she gets more successful, she starts losing her sense of reality and the new competition in the form of Jagan, played by Babil Khan, starts messing her up.

In the trailer, Qala repeatedly calls her mother but it seems to push her over the edge, as it appears to be a one-way conversation.

Watch Qala trailer here:

The film stars Triptii Dimri in the titular role along with Babil Khan, Amit Sial, Amit Trivedi, Girija Oak, Kausar Munir, Samir Kochhar, Swanand Kirkire, Tasveer Kamil and Varun Grover. The film has been directed by Anvitaa Dutt and produced by Karnesh Ssharma, who previously collaborated for the 2020 film Bulbbul.

The film marks the acting debut of the late film actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan. At an event, he had opened up about his debut, “One of my close friends has been an assistant to Anvita and even before I read the script, I wanted to do the film. I never had second thoughts about it and was ready to audition. It was the time baba had passed away and I was broken and vulnerable. When I reached Clean Slate Filmz, they made me feel so safe.”

In a previous statement, Anvitaa said, “Karnesh and I both felt it was an important story to tell. We set it in the world of music in the late 1930s; a setting both evocative and poignant. It has been an exciting and rewarding journey to bring this story to life with Netflix as our partners. This is my second outing with them and it has been twice as much fun to create a homegrown story for audiences worldwide.”

Qala is scheduled to release on December 1.