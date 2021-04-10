Qala teaser: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil to debut in Anushka Sharma production, watch first look video

The plot of Qala is being kept under wraps for now. (Photo: Netflix)

A first-look teaser for Qala has been released by Netflix. An Anvitaa Dutt directorial, the film stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee, and marks the acting debut of Irrfan Khan’s son Babil.

The film is described as a “beautiful, heart-breaking story about a daughter who craves her mother’s love.”

The teaser shows the cast and crew shooting the film at a vast snowy valley. We are shown the director, actors, and the crew filming using traditional cameras as well as drones.

The plot of the film is being kept under wraps for now, but the cast and creative team are making us excited already. Adding to that, the stunning location is already making us yearn for the movie.

Earlier in the day, Babil took to his Instagram handle and shared that he wrapped the first schedule of his debut movie. He later, shared another post along with the first look teaser. In his caption, he was all praise for his co-star Tripti Dimri.

He wrote, “Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me ❤️) Also I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. “From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother’s heart.”

Dutt, who also helmed the acclaimed horror-thriller Bulbbul for the streamer, said, “Mother-daughter relationships are sacred and often complicated. Qala is a beautiful, heart-breaking story about a daughter who craves her mother’s love. I am ecstatic to have such incredible actors on-board and cannot wait for the world to discover the film with Tripti, Babil and Swastika. It’s always a pleasure to partner with Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix as they believe in bringing to life empowered stories like Bulbbul, and now Qala.”

Clean Slate Filmz, the production house founded by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma, is bankrolling the project.

Karnesh said in a statement, “At Clean Slate, our aim is to always produce content that stands out. Netflix, as a partner, shares the same vision which enables us to tell stories which are unique, clutter-breaking and heart-warming. After the success of Bulbbul, we are happy to announce our second film association with Netflix for Qala.”

Srishti Behl Arya, Director – International Original Film, Netflix India, added, “With Bulbbul, we found imaginative creative partners in Clean Slate Filmz to bring to life the stunning vision of Anvitaa Dutt. We are thrilled to reunite with them for Qala, and once again tell an intricate tale of a woman that we hope will resonate with many. We are also excited that the incredibly talented Tripti Dimri will be back on Netflix, this time with the promising Babil I. Khan, the newest addition to the growing Netflix family.”