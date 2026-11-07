Pyre director claims 75% shows cut after Ramayana release: ‘Arm-twisting, harming our small film’

Pyre director Vinod Kapri has accused exhibitors and distributors of drastically reducing his film’s shows following the release of Ramayana. In an emotional appeal to audiences, the filmmaker alleged that theatre owners and distributors had been instructed not to give other films a chance, even if their shows were running to empty houses.

Disappointed by the sudden reduction in screenings despite positive word of mouth and audience demand, Kapri took to Instagram to express his frustration. Although he did not name the film, his remarks appeared to be directed at the makers and distributors of Ramayana. He also questioned the integrity of those behind the film, given the themes of truth and goodness that have been promoted, and shared screenshots showing the reduction in his film’s shows across multiple cities.

Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker said in Hindi, “Namaste dosto! Happy Diwali to y’all. I didn’t want to make this video, but I had to due to helplessness. The reason behind it is that when our film Pyre released, we consciously kept a very limited release. We kept just about 80 shows. But due to good word of mouth, our film gained over 400 shows in just 2-4 days of its release.”

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He further alleged, “However, from the past two days, I can see that over 75% of our shows have been cut down. It has reduced to less than 100 shows. We are told by the theatre owners as well as distributors that they have been told that no other film will be screened.”

While Kapri did not explicitly name the film he was referring to, he questioned the need to shut down smaller films to make way for bigger releases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinod Kapri (@vinodkaprii)

“I do not understand why do you have to shut one film to make way for your own. Is this really the win of truth over lies? Is this the victory of good over evil? What did you get by harming our small film which is made on a modest budget of Rs 2.5 crore and stars non-actors? A movie that’s making people break down in theatres,” he said.

Questioning the makers over the values of integrity, truth and goodness that they have been speaking about, Kapri also appealed to exhibitors and distributors not to deprive his film of a fair chance.

“If you have invested a lot of money in making your film, we too have poured in all our heart and soul in making this film. We too deserve a fair chance. Please don’t do this injustice. This is just not done,” he added.

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In subsequent posts, Kapri shared screenshots highlighting the reduction in the number of shows allotted to Pyre.

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In one post, he shared a screen recording from the BookMyShow app showing the film’s listings in Delhi. Pointing out the change, he wrote, “From 66 shows a day in Delhi to just 16.”

He further added, “Despite the Chhoti Diwali holiday, despite all the arm-twisting, one thing remains certain: Amma-Bubu’s love story is not going to bend down. We will fight back. We will bounce back. Because this film belongs to its audiences, and their love is our biggest strength.”

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The filmmaker also shared screenshots of screenings in Bengaluru, where several shows appeared to be nearly full. Expressing confidence in the film’s future, he wrote, “Pyre will bounce back. I am dead sure about it.”

Pushpa 2 controversy: Vikramaditya Motwane had raised similar concerns

This is not the first time a filmmaker has raised concerns over the allocation of theatre screens to a major release at the expense of smaller films. In 2024, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule faced similar allegations, with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane publicly questioning the distribution practices.

The controversy erupted after a multiplex manager anonymously told Zoom, “We are under contract to screen no other film for ten days. If we play any other film for even one show, action is likely to be taken against us.”

Around the same time, Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light arrived in theatres after winning the Grand Prix at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Despite its international recognition, the film reportedly struggled to secure adequate screenings..

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Reacting to the situation, Motwane wrote on his Instagram Story, “Ah the plot thickens… Not that we should start feeling sorry for our favourite multiplex chain (yeah you know the one). The irony of them being strong-armed after they’ve done the exact same thing in the past multiple times to producers is just.”

He further warned against the practice, adding, “Either way, this is a terrible precedent to set. Multiplexes cannot and should not be monopolised in this way. If every big film started doing this, it would be disastrous.”

More about Ramayana and Pyre

Ramayana, which is being made in two parts, has a reported combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore. Produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The first part released in theatres worldwide on November 5.

The film grossed Rs 221.05 crore worldwide in its first two days, according to Sacnilk. This included Rs 134.80 crore from India and Rs 86.25 crore from overseas markets.

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Meanwhile, Vinod Kapri’s Pyre is an emotional drama set in the remote, depopulated mountains of Uttarakhand. The film tells the story of Amma and Bubu, an elderly couple who have been waiting for their son for 28 years. It explores the love and companionship they share against the backdrop of a Himalayan village, where migration has left behind an ageing population and fading communities. Starring non-professional actors, the film opened in theatres on October 30 and received positive word of mouth.