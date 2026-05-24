Pyaasa for Rs 10L, Guide for Rs 5L: How much rare first release posters of iconic films would cost today

It’s a tragedy that a lot of Hindi cinema’s most prized archival treasures have been lost to time. These not only include film props, costumes, and prints, but also hand-painted posters, which served as the face of the film, the first glimpse of the grand, immersive experience in store. While the hunt for the original release posters of some cult classics are on, veteran film historian and memorabilia archivist SSM Ausaja laments that a lot of them has been permanently lost.

“Nobody has the poster of PC Barua’s Devdas (1935),” revealed Ausaja, referring to the first Hindi film adaptation of Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 1917 seminal Bengali romance novel, starring the director, Jamuna Barua, and Chandrabati Devi as Devdas, Paro, and Chandramukhi, respectively. He also regretted the loss of the original posters of Ardeshir Irani’s 1931 period fantasy film Alam Ara, which is regarded as India’s first talkie, as well as Nitin Bose’s Dhoop Chhaon (1935), which was India’s first film to use playback singing.