Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Omkar Kapoor reunite for Ishita Raj’s birthday. See photos

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actors Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh got together to celebrate co-star Ishita Raj's birthday.

July 12, 2022 5:09:05 pm
Pyaar Ka Punchnama actors reunited for Ishita Raj's birthday. (Photo: Nushrrat/Instagram)

The young star cast of Pyaar Ka Punchnama got together on Monday night to celebrate the birthday of Ishita Raj. Actors Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalii Seygall along with choreographer Bosco Martis were seen letting their hair down as they partied the night away. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actors Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, filmmaker Abhishek Pathak and actor Manjot Singh were also part of the get-together.

Nushrratt took to her Instagram stories to share a number of pictures with the actors. While a lot of pictures had them posing for the cameras, the Chhori actor also gave a glimpse of a few candid moments. She also recorded Kartik Aaryan counting his friends as he tagged them on social media. In the video, as she questioned what he was up to, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star smiled to say he has become a social media manager and making sure he tags the right people.

Also Read |Nushratt Bharuccha reveals she didn’t want to do Pyaar Ka Punchnama, recalls Rajkummar Rao’s advice which changed her mind

Checkout all photos from the party:

Nushrratt Bharuccha shared the photo of her gang on Instagram. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama girls. (Photo: Sonnalii Seygal) Kartik Aaryan seen checking on everyone’s tag in a video shared by Nushrratt. Sharing a photo with her co-stars, Nushrratt wrote “Us” as the caption. Bosco Martis shared a click with Nushrratt and Kartik. Omkar Kapoor wished birthday girl Ishita Raj with this snap. Ishita reposted Omkar’s photo with the team and used the iconic tunes of Friends title track.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama released in 2011, and became a sleeper hit of the year. It’s success made the makers get a sequel in 2015, which too managed to make a mark with the audience. The films, though problematic, resonated with the youth, and made the actors household names.

In an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, Kartik Aaryan had recalled how even after the success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, he had to struggle his way in Bollywood. He also narrated how he would stand in audition lines, and people wouldn’t even know his name.

