PV Sindhu bags bronze at Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Padukone, Samantha Akkineni, Sara Ali Khan celebrate win

India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu has won bronze at Tokyo Olympics. On Sunday, Sindhu defeated China’s He Bingjiao to win her second consecutive medal. With this win, Sindhu became the first Indian female sportsperson to win two medals at Olympics and second Indian Olympian with two medals after wrestler Sushil Kumar. As soon as she won, celebrities took to their respective social media handles to congratulate Sindhu. Samantha Akkineni, Sara Ali Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone and others shared their reactions to PV Sindhu’s win.

Samantha Akkineni said she respects PV Sindhu’s “hardwork” and called her “special.” On Instagram stories, she mentioned, “And she does it again. I can’t imagine what this takes. We absolutely love you and respect your hardwork and dedication. You are so special.”

Dulquer Salmaan congratulated PV Sindhu and wrote, “Always making India proud.”

Taapsee Pannu, who celebrates her birthday today, celebrated PV Sindhu’s win. “Our girl is getting home the bronze! She did it! One colour at a time I say! Come on champ @Pvsindhu1. This calls for a celebration! You are one of a kind, let’s celebrate YOU!” she tweeted. Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted congratulatory message for Sindhu. “Congratulations on winning the bronze and also for becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. You make India proud,” Junior Bachchan’s tweet read.

“It’s the Indian Women showing us the way.. Bravo #PVSindhu !! 1s Indian Woman Olympian to win 2 individual medal at the #OlympicGames #Bronze Champion,” Randeep Hooda mentioned via Twitter.

An amazing win & a historical moment! Congratulations @Pvsindhu1!!! pic.twitter.com/4JC2P8SnwL — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 1, 2021

Deepika Padukone also reacted to PV Sindhu’s win. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) Deepika Padukone also reacted to PV Sindhu’s win. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni’s post for PV Sindhu. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram) Samantha Akkineni’s post for PV Sindhu. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu celebrated PV Sindhu’s win at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) Taapsee Pannu celebrated PV Sindhu’s win at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Dulquer Salmaan on PV Sindhu’s win at Olympics 2021. (Photo: Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram) Dulquer Salmaan on PV Sindhu’s win at Olympics 2021. (Photo: Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan tagged PV Sindhu as “the world champion” after she won bronze at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram) Varun Dhawan tagged PV Sindhu as “the world champion” after she won bronze at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Gauahar Khan shared video of PV Sindhu on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram) Gauahar Khan shared video of PV Sindhu on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)

Dino Morea on PV Sindhu’s win. (Photo: Dino Morea/Instagram) Dino Morea on PV Sindhu’s win. (Photo: Dino Morea/Instagram)

Neil Nitin Mukesh celebrated PV Sindhu’s Olympics win. (Photo: Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram) Neil Nitin Mukesh celebrated PV Sindhu’s Olympics win. (Photo: Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan on PV Sindhu. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Sara Ali Khan on PV Sindhu. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

So the only team who defeated the Gold Medal winners in Tokyo 2020 men’s doubles badminton are our boys ! I would like to see the glass half full. We have a bright future with @Shettychirag04 and @satwiksairaj

And congratulations Chinese Taipei pair , see u next Olympics :) — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 31, 2021

The game had everything! From utter court dominantion to perfectly timed smashes. @Pvsindhu1 bags home the bronze! She’s done it again 🙌🏽 📸: Reuters / Leonhard Foeger pic.twitter.com/bsVCeBQZrj — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) August 1, 2021

Ive never seen an Indian sportsperson displaying such phenomenal skills . With two Olympic medals, @Pvsindhu1 you are not only the Badminton World Champion but the best ever athlete from India in individual sports. Congratulations !!! pic.twitter.com/HLQunZPshJ — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) August 1, 2021

Indian women continue to shine at the Olympics!! Congratulations @pvsindhu1 ! You go girl ❤️❤️#Tokoyo2020 pic.twitter.com/pqW2A3tEJz — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 1, 2021

Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and others also shared their reaction to PV Sindhu’s win. Sindhu won a silver medal at Rio Olympics. This is India’s second medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won silver in women’s 49kg weightlifting on July 24, the first official day of action at the Games.