PV Sindhu wins gold at BWF World Championships: SRK, Kapil, Taapsee, Akshay and others send wishes

PV Sindhu won a gold at the BWF World Championships. Shah Rukh Khan, Kapil Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda and many others took to social media to share their best wishes for India's ace badminton player.

PV Sindhu’s win has made her the first-ever Indian to win a Gold at the BWF World Championships.

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu created history on Sunday evening by becoming the first-ever Indian to win a gold medal at the BWF World Championships. And while the nation celebrated her big victory, several stars from across the film industries in the country also hailed the proud moment. Shah Rukh Khan, Kapil Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, SS Rajamouli, Hansika Motwani and Vijay Deverakonda were among those who took to Twitter to share their wishes.

SRK tweeted, “Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships… Making us proud as a nation with your exceptional talent. Keep creating history!,” while Kapil Sharma wrote on his Twitter account, “Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 you made us proud with ur talent n hard work 🤗🇮🇳 may u keep shining like a star ⭐️ #pvsindhu #BWFWorldChampionships #bwfworldchampionship2019 #INDIA.”

Akshay Kumar wrote, “Heartiest congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on becoming the first Indian to win a 🥇at the #BWFWorldChampionships2019. What a feat to achieve, you completely smashed it 👏👏” His Mission Mangal co-star Taapsee Pannu also tweeted, “Finally!!!!! Ladies and gentlemen , let’s welcome the new world champion
@Pvsindhu1 !!!!! It’s THE GOLD finally!!!!!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🏸🏸🏸🏸👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #BWFWorldChampionships2019”

SS Rajamouli wrote on his Twitter account, “A result of sheer hardwork, resilience and consistent effort! Congrats on becoming the first WORLD CHAMPION from India @Pvsindhu1! A historic moment. So proud! 👏🏻👏🏻 #BWFWorldChampionships2019.” Vijay Deverakonda tweeted, “1st Indian to win World Badminton Gold!@Pvsindhu1- Congratulations Champ :)) Making us all proud!!!”

A few more celebs also shared their wishes for PV Sindhu.

PV Sindhu defeated Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7 to win the BWF World Championships 2019 in Basel on Sunday, and the elusive gold medal after having to settle for silver in the last two years. This was the fifth World Championships medal for the 24-year-old.

