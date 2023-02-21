Pushpa director Sukumar says when he writes dialogues, he wonders if they’ll become big on Instagram Reels: ‘It is completely influencing us’

Filmmaker Sukumar, whose last feature Pushpa: The Rise, became a pan-India sensation, says whenever he is writing a film it’s hard for him to gauge how his dialogues would do on social media platforms and trend with the audience.

The filmmaker, known for hits like Rangasthalam, Arya and 100% Love, says the presence of digital platforms–and their effect on audiences–almost makes him engineer crowd pleasing lines or songs, as they are a sure shot way to promote a film.

Pushpa: The Rise, headlined by Allu Arjun, was packed with zingers and massy dialogues, written by Sukumar, and a chartbuster soundtrack by Devi Sri Prasad and lyrics penned by Chandrabose.

During a discussion at Dakshin CII Summit, Sukumar was if his approached would change the way he markets movies, post the massive success of Pushpa. To which, the director replied, “When I write movies in Telugu, a dialogue or a song, (I think) will it come in Shorts or Instagram Reels. I concentrate on that. ‘If you write a lyric like this, if you write this dialogue, it can come on YouTube shorts or Insta reels.’

“So when we are writing now, it is completely influencing us. Once it connects with Insta Reels and Shorts, many people connect with it and it will get marketed automatically by itself. That’s my strategy for Telugu. Now it went pan-India so I will continue the strategy.”

The first part of Pushpa was about a daily labourer, who rises up in the underworld of redwood smuggling. The film released in December 2021 and emerged as one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema. The second installment will be about how Pushparaj rules the syndicate after his rise.

Pushpa also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari in pivotal roles, apart from a cameo by Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the chartbuster ‘Oo Antava’ track.