Purab Kohli: Given our symptoms, our general practitioner says we were down with COVID-19

Actor Purab Kohli took to social media on Tuesday to share that as per his doctor, he and his family could have been coronavirus patients. Purab is currently in London with his wife Lucy and two children – Inaya and Osian.
Purab did not mention if he had officially gotten diagnosed with a testing kit. The actor shared on Instagram, “We’ve just had a flu and given our symptoms our GP says we were down with Covid 19. Pretty similar to a regular flu with a stronger cough and a feeling of breathlessness.”
“We were constantly in touch with the GP on the phone. Apparently everyone in London is getting it and it’s rampant here, and a few people we know have gotten it. Just wanted to share it with you if it helps reduce the panic a little to know someone who has had it and is fine. On Wednesday last week we were out of self imposed quarantine and are not contagious any longer,” he added.
Purab Kohli then shared a few tips and tricks that could be used if one is infected with coronavirus. “We were doing 4 to 5 steams and salt water gargles a day, ginger haldi honey mixtures to soothe the throat really helped. Also warm water bottles on the chest really helped relax the chest. Hot baths helped the fluie feelings. And of course lots and lots of rest even now after two weeks we can feel our bodies still recovering,” he shared.
Purab concluded by saying that the intensity of each case might differ, so one should stay in touch with their doctors.
On Monday, film producer Karim Morani’s daughters Zoa and Shaza Morani were tested positive for coronavirus.
