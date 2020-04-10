Purab Kohli confirms recovery from coronavirus

Purab Kohli and family has recovered from coronavirus. (Photo: Purab Kohli/Instagram) Purab Kohli and family has recovered from coronavirus. (Photo: Purab Kohli/Instagram)

Actor Purab Kohli on Friday shared that he and his family have recovered from coronavirus. He is currently in London with his wife Lucy and two children – Inaya and Osian. The Rock On actor thanked everyone for showering him with love and prayers.

“Thank you 🙏🏽 all you lovely people for your warms wishes 💜 we really left a strong bolt of love come our way. Rest assured we are very well and fully recovered now,” Kohli wrote along with a family photo.

Further, he advised people to stay in their home and work on their body strength as it is a real weapon against coronavirus. He added, “Please remember It is important to stay indoors now. Yes it’s hard! But firstly we need to put the brakes on this pandemic, and then we have to conserve energy and rest our bodies and build strength. God forbid if you do catch the virus, your body which is the real weapon against this virus, will need loads of energy to fight it.”

A couple of days ago Purab Kohli had shared that according to his general practitioner, his family was down with Covid 19. But the actor didn’t clearly state if he had officially gotten diagnosed with a testing kit.

The 41-year-old actor didn’t forget to express gratitude towards health workers who are working tirelessly to fight the pandemic, “A big shout out to all the frontline workers and health workers around the world who are risking their own health and the health of families to serve us all. Bless them 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Take care and lots of love from Lucy, Inaya, Osian and me.”

Purab Kohli concluded his post by sharing the details of the photo he posted on Instagram. He wrote, “This is a photo of us in Coonoor last year while I was filming Out of love. Also a reminder to me of the good times to come once we beat this problem as #OneWorld #FightAgainstCorona.”

