Punit Malhotra shoots with ‘biggest celebrity’ uncle Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar had this to say

Bollywood director Punit Malhotra is ecstatic after shooting with his uncle and celebrity fashion guru Manish Malhotra. Punit on Monday took to his Instagram handle and posted a click with the ace designer and called it a “special day”. Punit also revealed that it was Manish Malhotra, who “broke the nariyal” for his debut film, presumably referring to I Hate Luv Storys (2010).

In the caption of his click with Manish Malhotra, Punit wrote, “Shot with the biggest celebrity of them all @manishmalhotra05. Special day for me. Directed the man who broke the nariyal for my debut. He practically brought me up. And for me, selfishly, it’s the only time in life I could make sure he listens to me (not really) @dharma2pointo.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar, also a close friend of the two Malhotras, wrote in the comments section, “He has told me he has followed all your instructions.” Manish further called himself a “humble uncle”.

His text on the picture read, “Humble uncle no celebrity .. I was before time all ready and wore and did what ever the super director you said. Fun shoot day @punitdmalhotra @dharma2pointo.”

Punit is expected to be shooting for a special project for Dharma 2.0, the new vertical of Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions. Dharma 2.0 is said to focus on creating ad films.

Just days before, Karishma and Kareena Kapoor were clicked with Punit Malhotra on the sets of “something exciting” the trio was working on. The director also shared a photo with the Kapoor sisters calling it the “funnest shoot.” In the caption, Punit wrote, “Oonchi hai building, lift teri band hai. The funniest shoot with the loveliest @therealkarismakapoor & my favourite @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Punit has previously helmed Kareena Kapoor starrer Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013). His last directorial was 2019 film Student of the Year 2, that marked the Bollywood debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, opposite Tiger Shroff.