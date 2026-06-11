Pune bakery owner yelled at Raj Kapoor over a loaf of bread: ‘You want it or not?’

It is well known that Raj Kapoor loved delicious food, and over the years, his family has reiterated that Raj loved to eat and feed everyone around him. Even though Raj was a well-known celebrity, it did not deter him from visiting local bakeries in town and buying his own bread, and on one such occasion, an old bakery owner once abused and yelled at the famous filmmaker.

On Kunal Vijaykar’s YouTube channel Khaane Mein Kya Hai, he visited the City Bakery in Pune, where the owner, Salamat, recalled an incident between his grandfather and Raj Kapoor. “When my grandfather was alive, Raj Kapoor used to come to Loni and he used to come to us to buy bread. He used to buy brun pav. My grandfather was a crazy guy,” he recalled with a laugh.

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‘My grandfather started abusing Raj Kapoor’

Raj famously owned a farmhouse in Loni, which is close to Pune. When Raj walked up to the store, he asked for the bread he wanted and that day, it was Salamat’s grandfather who was at the shop. “In those days, we did not pack the bread. We would just keep it on the counter and the customer would keep it in their bag. So my grandfather kept it but Raj did not pick it up. Raj was just standing there, waiting for the brad to be packed,” he shared.

A few minutes later, when Raj was still standing, Salamat’s grandfather got angry. “My grandfather angrily asked him, ‘Do you want it or should I keep it back?’ Raj said, ‘No no uncle, mangta hai. (I want it).’ We had a helper from Nepal who whispered in my grandfather’s ear that this was Raj Kapoor,” he shared with a laugh and continued to say that even after hearing this, his grandfather started abusing Raj Kapoor. “He started abusing Raj Kapoor and said, ‘Tell him if he wants it, he can have it, or we will keep it back’. Raj Kapoor was like, ‘Uncle, don’t get excited. I will take it’,” he shared.

Kapoor family’s love for food

In 2025, the Kapoor family got together for a Netflix special titled Dining with the Kapoors where they shared fond memories of Raj Kapoor on his 100th birth anniversary. The family shared memories of sitting at the table from him and his late wife, Krishna Raj Kapoor, and how they loved to feed everyone who joined them. Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor recalled how they would have their mac and cheese with ghee, and Ranbir Kapoor also shared that the baked mac and cheese made by his grandmother was one of his core food memories.

In an earlier chat with SCREEN, Raj’s granddaughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recalled her and her brother Ranbir’s fondest food memories. “Raj Kapoor’s butter chicken was Ranbir’s favourite. The combinations were very weird, like butter chicken with noodles, or fried rice, or actually anything. As kids, you really don’t care, you are just loving it. My grandmother also used to prepare a dish called Chinese aloo. It was fried aloo, similar to an aloo tikki, but prepared in a Chinese style. We all used to love having that as well,” she recalled