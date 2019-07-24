Toggle Menu
Pulkit Samrat to star in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish

Pulkit Samrat has an intense role in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish. Pulkit is also working on Anees Bazmee's film Pagalpanti.

Pulkit Samrat starrer Taish is a revenge drama. (Photo: Pulkit Samrat/Instagram)

Pulkit Samrat is all set to star in Bejoy Nambiar’s next film. Titled Taish, the film is a revenge drama. Pulkit has a very intense role in the film.

As per sources, Pulkit recently left for London where the film is supposed to be shot. “Director Bejoy Nambiar, who is known to be one of most talented film directors, has been working on the script for a long time now. He has previously directed exemplary films like Wazir, Shaitan, David, that garnered immense appreciation from the critics & audiences,” shared the source.

Taish is being co-produced by Nishant Pitti & Bejoy Nambiar.

Pulkit has previously worked in films like Sanam Re, Fukrey, Dolly Ki Doli among others. With Taish, Pulkit will be seen in an intense avatar for the first time.

Presently, Pulkit Samrat is also working on Anees Bazmee’s film Pagalpanti. The film features an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi and Kriti Kharbanda.

