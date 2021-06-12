Pulkit Samrat celebrates Kriti Kharbanda’s 12 years in Bollywood: Her journey is an inspiration

Pulkit Samrat has never left an opportunity to make Kriti Kharbanda feel special. On Saturday, Pulkit dropped an emotional post to celebrate 12 years of the Housefull 4 actor in Bollywood.

Expressing how grateful he is to have Kriti in his life, Pulkit wrote, “I am grateful for a lot of things in life, and one of them is getting to know @kriti.kharbanda. Her journey as an actor is an inspiration, but even more so, her journey as a person is remarkable. Right from the time I got to know her as a co-star to where we are today, she has been an absolute joy to be with. Her way of looking at life has taught me new perspectives.”

He added, “There is so much beneath all that glamour and all the jazz. A compassionate human who finds joy in the littlest of things. A pragmatic head who knows how to adult while still keeping the inner child alive. It has been an absolute privilege getting to know you KK. Congratulations on your 12 years in the industry and here’s to several more of such 12 to come!”

Along with the post, he also dropped beautiful pictures. While one of the stills caught Kriti in a candid moment, the other spoke of the bond Pulkit shares with Kriti.

Earlier in the day, Kriti wrote a long post talking about how her journey in the industry shaped her into the person she is today.

“In my time as an actor, I’ve met so many people who I’m grateful for. I’ve learned lessons, and so much about myself. I found my calling, it became my identity. I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the best people in the industry. So, to everybody associated with my career- be it for a minute, a day, or the last 12 years, I have nothing but gratitude for you,” she wrote.

Concluding the note, Kriti gave shout out to her fans and motivated them to dream big.

On the work front, Kriti and Pulkit were last seen in ZEE5’s Taish.