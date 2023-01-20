Protestors interrupt Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh press conference, police deployed to take situation under control

Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming film, Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, is ready for its theatrical release on January 26. But, ahead of its release, the movie faced protests from a section of the audience. On Friday, as the makers planned to showcase a few dialogues and scenes of the movie to the media at a press conference, a few protestors created a ruckus. They claimed that the film doesn’t show Mahatma Gandhi in a good light.

During the event, some protestors started shouting slogans against the film and alleged that director Rajkumar Santoshi is trying to glorify Nathuram Godse, the man who killed Gandhi on January 30, 1948, in his movie. They even shouted the slogan ‘Mahatma Gandhi Zindabaad’ and said that Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh demeans the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi in India’s freedom struggle. They claimed the film glorifies Godse, hence they are against its release.

The police were eventually called in to bring the situation under control.

Protestors said they won’t let Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh release in the theaters. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Protestors said they won’t let Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh release in the theaters. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rajkumar Santoshi in conversation with the police. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rajkumar Santoshi in conversation with the police. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Police took control of the situation. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Police took control of the situation. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rajkumar Santoshi with a police officer. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rajkumar Santoshi with a police officer. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

When asked about the protest, Rajkumar Santoshi said that neither is he trying to undermine the achievements of Mahatma Gandhi nor he is trying to glorify Nathuram Godse. He said, “Once people would see the film, they will understand what I am trying to convey through my film. I have given equal importance to both the historical characters in my film.” He said that the way people tried to stage a protest during the press conference is not the right way to show their displeasure.

Besides Santoshi, actor Deepak Antani, who essays the role of Gandhi in the movie, and associate producer of the film Lalit Shyam Tekchandani were also present during the press conference.

Coming in theaters along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh has actor Chinmay Mandelkar essaying the role of Nathuram Godse. During the film’s trailer launch, Santoshi talked about returning to the director’s chair after almost a decade.

The filmmaker said, “I want to first of all erase the 9-year gap. I don’t want people to look at me as someone who is making a comeback to filmmaking. More than anything, I want the audience to think that I’ve made a film worth watching.”