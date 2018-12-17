Property issue: Devendra Fadnavis to speak with Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that he will speak to legendary actor Dilip Kumar and his family to allay their fears over a property issue involving a city-based builder.

Saira Banu, veteran actress and Kumar’s wife, had on Sunday sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss the issue following the release of the builder, Samir Bhojwani, from jail.

Bhojwani had falsely claimed ownership of the two plots on which Kumar’s bungalow has been built. The 96-year- old actor’s bungalow is located in the upscale Pali Hill area of suburban Bandra.

Banu’s request for a meeting with PM was shared on Kumar’s official Twitter account.

“Request from Saira Banu Khan: The Hon’ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi Sir, Land Mafia Samir Bhojwani released from jail. No action taken despite assurances by CM @Dev_ Fadnavis. Padma Vibhushit betrayed, threatened by money and muscle power. Request meeting with you in #Mumbai,” the tweet read.

Banu had also tagged Fadnavis in her tweet.

Asked about the apprehension expressed by the star couple following the release of Bhojwani, Fadnavis told PTI, “I will speak to them and try to sort out the issue.”

In December 2017, Banu had lodged a police complaint alleging Bhojwani was threatening and harassing her and Kumar over the property issue.

Following the complaint, the Mumbai police had arrested and booked Bhojwani.