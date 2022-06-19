scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Must Read

Deepika Padukone got Covid-19 again before Cannes, was taken to hospital with BP issues in Hyderabad: Project K producer

Many reports suggested that Deepika Padukone was 'rushed' to the hospital in middle of her shooting with Amitabh Bachchan for Nag Ashwin's Project K. The film's producer has now cleared the air.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 19, 2022 8:04:29 pm
deepika padukoneProject K stars Deepika Padukone with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Amid reports that Deepika Padukone was rushed to hospital during Project K shoot, the film’s producer has cleared the air. The reports suggested that Deepika complained of uneasiness on the sets of Project K which she is shooting in Hyderabad. The actor was reportedly rushed to a hospital in the city where she underwent some basic diagnostic tests for BP related issues. The news worried Deepika’s fans. While her team stayed mum on the whole episode, producer of Project K has opened up on the issue.

Aswini Dutt, producer of Project K, spoke to Deccan Chronicle and rubbished speculations on Deepika’s visit to hospital being a ‘health scare.’ He informed that Deepika is doing fine and has been shooting for her sequences in the film. “Earlier she was down with Covid, but after recovering she left for Europe. And straightaway from Europe, she landed on our film sets. After mild fluctuations in her BP, she visited the hospital for an hour for a routine check up just to make sure that everything was normal,” Dutt clarified.

ALSO READ |Amid rumours of Deepika Padukone’s cameo, Ayan Mukerji confirms Brahmastra sequels ‘will introduce new characters, perspectives’

He termed Deepika a “true professional” as she joined the sets as soon as she returned from the hospital. The actor was shooting with Amitabh Bachchan.

Project K is a Nag Ashwin directorial. The Mahanati fame directorial stars Deepika with Prabhas. The two will be sharing the screen space for the first time. Apart from Project K, Deepika will also be seen in Pathan, which sees her collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for the third time. The two have earlier shared the screen space in Chennai Express and Happy New Year. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

Best of Express Premium
To rev up EV push, battery solutions per Indian needsPremium
To rev up EV push, battery solutions per Indian needs
India will be critical driver of demand in next 30 yrs, international arr...Premium
India will be critical driver of demand in next 30 yrs, international arr...
Express Investigation — Part 2: Key deletions on caste, minorities in rev...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 2: Key deletions on caste, minorities in rev...
Why Ukraine doesn’t figure in our classroomPremium
Why Ukraine doesn’t figure in our classroom
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 19: Latest News
Advertisement