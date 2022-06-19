Deepika Padukone got Covid-19 again before Cannes, was taken to hospital with BP issues in Hyderabad: Project K producer

Amid reports that Deepika Padukone was rushed to hospital during Project K shoot, the film’s producer has cleared the air. The reports suggested that Deepika complained of uneasiness on the sets of Project K which she is shooting in Hyderabad. The actor was reportedly rushed to a hospital in the city where she underwent some basic diagnostic tests for BP related issues. The news worried Deepika’s fans. While her team stayed mum on the whole episode, producer of Project K has opened up on the issue.

Aswini Dutt, producer of Project K, spoke to Deccan Chronicle and rubbished speculations on Deepika’s visit to hospital being a ‘health scare.’ He informed that Deepika is doing fine and has been shooting for her sequences in the film. “Earlier she was down with Covid, but after recovering she left for Europe. And straightaway from Europe, she landed on our film sets. After mild fluctuations in her BP, she visited the hospital for an hour for a routine check up just to make sure that everything was normal,” Dutt clarified.

He termed Deepika a “true professional” as she joined the sets as soon as she returned from the hospital. The actor was shooting with Amitabh Bachchan.

Project K is a Nag Ashwin directorial. The Mahanati fame directorial stars Deepika with Prabhas. The two will be sharing the screen space for the first time. Apart from Project K, Deepika will also be seen in Pathan, which sees her collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for the third time. The two have earlier shared the screen space in Chennai Express and Happy New Year. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.