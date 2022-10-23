scorecardresearch
Project K makers wish Prabhas a happy birthday with new intriguing poster, fans say ‘Superhero on the way’

Project K, starring Prabhas, is the working title of the film, which is speculated to be set in a dystopian world that is in ruins after the Third World War.

PrabhasProject K makers shared a new poster from the film on Prabhas' birthday (Photo: Twitter/ Vyjayanthi Movies)

Actor Prabhas turned 42 today and was flooded with love and appreciation from all quarters. After fans were excited to see a new poster from his film Adipurush, Project K makers shared a riveting poster from the upcoming film as a birthday present for his fans. In the new poster, we just see a cyborg-like hand and the words, “Heroes are not born, they rise.” His followers were thrilled and many tried to speculate about the film, while one said, “Superhero on the way!”

Project K is the working title of the film, which is speculated to be set in a dystopian world that is in ruins after the Third World War. It is expected to be an ambitious film in terms of scale, and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Earlier, the production house Vyjayanthi Films tweeted a hint about Big B’s role in the film. The tweet had read, “A powerhouse that has entertained for more than 5 decades! Can’t wait to show the world the new avatar you’ve unleashed this time. Here’s to the 80th & many more! May the force be with you always & you’re the force behind us @SrBachchan sir – Team #ProjectK (sic).”

While Prabhas has witnessed a slump of sorts after the astounding success of Baahubali, as his films haven’t performed well at the box office, there’s much hope pinned on Adipurush and Project K to revitalise his career again.

