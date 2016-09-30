Producing films a tough job, says Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood, who has donned the producer’s hat for the upcoming film Tutak Tutak Tutiya, finds production a more difficult job than acting. Sonu Sood, who has donned the producer’s hat for the upcoming film Tutak Tutak Tutiya, finds production a more difficult job than acting.

Actor Sonu Sood, who has donned the producer’s hat for the upcoming film Tutak Tutak Tutiya, finds production a more difficult job than acting.

“Film production is definitely a more difficult job. You are answerable for 500 people and you have to listen to each and every small minute details,” Sonu told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

WATCH VIDEO: Tamannaah Bhatia and Sonu Sood At Tutak Tutak Tutiya Trailer Launch

The Dabangg actor says he has always believed in “living on the edge”.

“When I was doing engineering, one day I thought that I want to be an actor, and apart from acting, I want to produce also. So, it is quite challenging to explore yourself and to try to do something which you haven’t done. I am glad I have experienced being a producer,” he added.

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actress Amy Jackson will be seen making a special appearance in the film. Directed by Vijay, Tutak Tutak Tutiya also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Prabhudheva. The film is slated to release on October 7.

Having worked in over 60 films in a career spanning nearly 17 years, Sonu Sood has now turned producer, which he thinks is a “thankless” job yet immensely enjoyable. The Happy New Year star produced the upcoming horror- comedy Tutak Tutak Tutiya.

When asked if he spoke to his friends Shah Rukh Khan or Farah before turning producer, Sonu said, “Frankly not. Even if I would have spoken to them they would have told me ‘don’t get into it, it is not an easy job’.

Sonu said that when he first came to Mumbai, after doing engineering, in pursuit of becoming an actor, all he had was Rs 5,500 in his pocket and “a huge support from my family, they said just go and achieve your dream”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App