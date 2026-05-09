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‘Producers negotiate actress’ fee, actors take the bigger cut’: Kriti Sanon on patriarchy in Bollywood
Kriti Sanon says that patriarchy is deeply ingrained in the system, and producers often cut the female lead’s fee when the budget is tight.
Pay parity has long been a topic of discussion in the Indian film industry. Over the years, several actors, including Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor, have voiced concerns about gender-based pay gaps. Now, Kriti Sanon has added her voice to the conversation, highlighting the deep-rooted patriarchy that continues to influence filmmaking.
‘Patriarchy is still deeply ingrained in the industry’
In a conversation with GQ, Kriti opened up about the financial inequalities female actors face. “There’s been some struggle around money. When they (producers) have to cut corners, they often negotiate down the female lead’s fee, even though a large chunk of the budget goes to the male actor.” She added, “Patriarchy is still deeply ingrained in the industry, and we have to keep shaking things up to move towards equality. It shows up in the smallest ways too, for instance, there’s often a tendency on a film set to check if the female actor is ready first, so the male actor doesn’t have to wait. It’s subconscious, but it needs to change.”
Sanon also shared a personal experience: “I’ve always tried to stand up for myself, but early in my career, it was difficult to voice everything. I remember small things, like a male co-star, who wasn’t a senior, getting a better car. Of course, it wasn’t about the car, but about being respected equally. Most producers and directors today are progressive, but these biases still exist.”
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When asked if this motivated her to turn producer with last year’s film Do Patti, she explained, “As an actor, I’m drawn towards strong-minded, inspiring female characters, and that naturally reflects in the projects I produce as well. It doesn’t mean I wouldn’t do male-centric films, I’m open to that. But I want to create more opportunities for women because there are still very few meaty, well-written scripts for us. Women often play smaller roles in male-led films, but very few top male actors play supporting characters in stories headlined by women. I hope to change that mindset.”
‘Economics work in a certain way’
Recently, Saif Ali Khan also spoke about pay disparity between male and female actors on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast. He said, “If the actors are of equal stature, they should be paid the same amount. But I also feel the economics work in a certain way. If you are putting people in seats in the theatre, you get paid accordingly. Everyone understands that relationship.”
He added, “It’s not like just because you are a certain gender you deserve to be paid more or less. It’s actually a very balanced economic system where people are clear that this person is a superstar because they are filling theatres. They know their worth, charge that price and get paid.”
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