‘Producers negotiate actress’ fee, actors take the bigger cut’: Kriti Sanon on patriarchy in Bollywood

Pay parity has long been a topic of discussion in the Indian film industry. Over the years, several actors, including Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor, have voiced concerns about gender-based pay gaps. Now, Kriti Sanon has added her voice to the conversation, highlighting the deep-rooted patriarchy that continues to influence filmmaking.

‘Patriarchy is still deeply ingrained in the industry’

In a conversation with GQ, Kriti opened up about the financial inequalities female actors face. “There’s been some struggle around money. When they (producers) have to cut corners, they often negotiate down the female lead’s fee, even though a large chunk of the budget goes to the male actor.” She added, “Patriarchy is still deeply ingrained in the industry, and we have to keep shaking things up to move towards equality. It shows up in the smallest ways too, for instance, there’s often a tendency on a film set to check if the female actor is ready first, so the male actor doesn’t have to wait. It’s subconscious, but it needs to change.”