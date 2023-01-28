scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Producers Guild of India thanks state govts for ensuring peaceful release of Pathaan

The Producers Guild of India have issued a statement and has thanked the State governments for safeguarding and ensuring a peaceful release of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Pathaan.

Pathaan moviePathaan debuted in over 100 countries worldwide. (Photo: PathaanTheFilm/Twitter)
The Producers Guild of India on Friday expressed gratitude to all the state governments for safeguarding the sanctity of cinema by ensuring a peaceful release of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Pathaan. The stylish spy thriller, which marks Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after over four years, had faced boycott calls over the song Besharam Rang ahead of its release on January 25.

Since its debut in theatres, the Siddharth Anand-directed movie has performed exceedingly well at the ticket window, raising over Rs 200 crore in worldwide gross in just two days. In a statement, the Producers Guild of India, currently headed by Shibasish Sarkar, thanked the state governments for maintaining law and order in their respective states.

“The Producers Guild of India is deeply grateful to all the state governments for maintaining law and order, and ensuring peaceful release of the historic blockbuster Pathaan across India. Your efforts in safeguarding the sanctity of cinema so that it can entertain India and Indians has boosted the confidence of the Indian film industry,” the statement read.

The guild, which has around 150 production banners as members, said the success of Pathaan is “one of hope”.
“Pathaan’s success is one of hope, one that makes us believe that the power of love can triumph over everything. We share this moment of victory with you all. Thank you for making this happen. Thank you for being enabler of history being scripted in India. #SeeYouAtTheMovies,” it added.

The trade organisation noted that thousands of people contribute to the Hindi film industry and the overall content producing fraternity, including television and streaming services. “The industry generates employment, contributes to the country’s economy and is among the most powerful and effective purveyors of India’s soft power across the world,” it said.

Also read |Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan fills the widening cracks in battered Bollywood with gold, Siddharth Anand’s film is a tribute to his stardom

With its record haul of Rs 219.6 crore in the first two days of its release, Pathaan has exceeded the expectations of trade experts who were banking on the action spectacle to bring some cheer to the film industry after a series of box office duds.

Pathaan is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan’s “Ek Tha Tiger” (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019). The movie follows the  titular spy Pathaan (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X, led by Jim (John Abraham), from launching a debilitating attack on India. Pathaan, which according to YRF has broken some 21 box office records, also has a guest appearance by Salman as fellow spy Tiger.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 13:46 IST
