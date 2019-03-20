Toggle Menu
Nation is inspired by Narendra Modi and we will see that in 2019 elections too: Producer Sandip Ssinghhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/producer-sandip-ssingh-pm-narendra-modi-biopic-5636468/

Nation is inspired by Narendra Modi and we will see that in 2019 elections too: Producer Sandip Ssingh

PM Narendra Modi director Omung Kumar and producer Sandip Ssingh revealed why they choose to tell the story of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The biopic stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the lead role.

Sandip Ssingh and director Omung Kumar at the trailer launch of PM Narendra Modi biopic
Sandip Ssingh and director Omung Kumar at the trailer launch of PM Narendra Modi biopic. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

At the trailer launch of PM Narendra Modi biopic on Wednesday, director Omung Kumar and producer Sandip Ssingh revealed why they thought the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is worth narrating through a film.

The duo opined they are extremely inspired by the hardships Narendra Modi faced before becoming “India’s most inspiring prime minister.”

“Why not a film on PM Narendra Modi? Everybody looks at him as a grand political figure, and it was time people saw the human side of him. From being a chaiwala to becoming India’s most inspiring prime minister, the story had to be told much earlier. His story inspires everyone. The nation is inspired by him, and we will see that in the 2019 elections too,” PM Narendra Modi producer Sandip Ssingh said.

Director Omung Kumar added, “I am a very neutral person, and when Sandip asked me if I would direct this film, I wanted to do it. But I thought I would get typecast as this is my third biopic. But I thought if I am good at it, I should do it anyway. The story is so inspiring that if I wouldn’t direct this film, someone else would. I was inspired by Modiji’s story. His struggle from zero to hero is inspiring.”

Sandip Ssingh has been all praise for Vivek Oberoi. Earlier, in a statement, he said, “Vivek gave 15 look tests that needed 7-8 hours of make up each day. When an actor shows this dedication for the film, the filmmaker and the whole crew is extremely enthusiastic and encouraged to make the film.”

PM Narendra Modi will release on April 5.

Don't Miss
I respect bhakts and critics of Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi
MS Dhoni understands match situations better than bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Deepika Padukone encourages people to vote
2 Vidyut Jammwal planning Junglee franchise
3 Ranbir Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor's health: He is doing very well