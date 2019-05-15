Producer Sajid Nadiadwala joins Ranveer Singh starrer ’83

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala will lend support to Kabir Khan’s sports drama ’83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. He will co-produce the film along with Madhu Mantena and Anil Dhirubhai Ambani’s Reliance Entertainment.

The film’s twitter handle posted, “Welcoming #SajidNadiadwala on board to co-produce the incredible story of India’s greatest victory! ’83 releases on 10th April, 2020. @RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk #MadhuMantena @vishinduri @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies.”

Nadiadwala Grandson’s Twitter account also shared, “Relive the Glory 💥 Thrilled to be a part of this victorious moment.’83 releasing on 10th April, 2020. @RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk #SajidNadiadwala #MadhuMantena @vishinduri @RelianceEnt @83thefilm @WardaNadiadwala.”

“Coming on board for ’83 is a feeling of personal joy as I saw that glorious moment on live television. There are certain projects that develop an aura around them and ’83 is one of them,” Sajid Nadiadwala said.

Madhu Mantena also shared his excitement about this association. He said, “Sajid is one of the most valuable anchors a film can get. He has an astute understanding of content and business and is completely hands-on as a producer. We will immensely benefit from this partnership.”

’83 revolves around India’s first cricket World Cup victory in 1983, and features Ranveer Singh as former Indian captain Kapil Dev. The film, which will be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, is also Ranveer’s first trilingual project.

’83 also stars Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem and Chirag Patil among others.

This Ranveer Singh starrer is set to release on April 10, 2020.