Chhichhore is one of my finest productions to date: Sajid Nadiadwala

Sajid Nadiadwala has bankrolled some of the biggest Bollywood hits. In this interview, the producer reveals why Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore is one of his finest productions.

Why bankroll Chhichhore? How do you decide which film to back or not?

I have been discussing this film with Nitesh (Tiwari) ji before Dangal. We heard five to six scripts but things weren’t working out. Then Nitesh ji had an idea which he didn’t tell me thinking we would not make it. At times, directors think that I am connected to larger than life films like Kick, Housefull series or Baaghi series. But I greenlighted Chhichhore in one second. We started working on it after Dangal and today I can very happily say that it is one of my finest productions to date.

It is an underdog film. There are no expectations from the film right now as the trailer didn’t say much. We also don’t have any commercial songs. But when you will see the film, it is going to hit you hard. The cast and the story are wonderful. I think this is the finest film I could gift my kids.

Do you think the audience will relate to the college drama since we have seen many such films in the recent past?

When the story was being narrated to me, I thought that I have lived my college life years ago, so that connect was hazy for me. I connected as a father. I thought it was time for me to give this film to my kids. It is like a benchmark for them to know what life is all about. I have seen the film multiple times. I was observing them watching the film. I saw how they were laughing, crying and feeling so many things. That’s when I felt that I have done my job by greenlighting the film. When you see the film, you will realise how the trailer is not giving out even five percent of the film.

To select a film, I should first feel that I want to go and watch the film. There were times when we made films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Judwaa. I think times have changed. I have kids who are growing up and I learn a lot from them. When I go to their rooms, I see what kind of films they are watching, what are their tastes in life and what is the kind of music they are listening to. With every passing year, it kept changing. I think Chhichhore is a product of that change.

Chhichhore is not the quintessential multi-starrer as it is not filled with big stars like Housefull franchise, Baaghi or Kalank.

The star cast was a mutual decision. These actors fit the story. We also wanted to tell this story immediately and not let it sit and ferment while waiting for dates from bigger stars. This is a college film and a multi-actor film. It is not a multi-starrer. We found our characters in these actors. This film has brought the commercial aspect and art together as both the director and the producer have collaborated equally.

Besides Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, Chhichhore also stars Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, Rohit Chauhan and Nalneesh Neel. It follows the life of seven friends from 1992 to the present day. The film is set to release on September 6.