Producer Ronnie Screwvala says Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan will never surpass Aamir Khan’s Dangal at box office, deletes tweet: ‘Just to be factually clear…’

RSVP founder and producer Ronnie Screwvala recently tweeted about Pathaan and Dangal’s box office figures, while quote-tweeting trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s latest updates about the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer’s commercial performance. The tweet, which has since been deleted, read, “Just to be very factual and clear. Dangal is and will remain the highest grossing Hindi movie globally — just in China it did Rs 1200 crore plus. Just so we keep the record straight.”

Screwvala had responded to Adarsh’s figures for Pathaan, which hailed it as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. Pathaan has surpassed the Rs 875 crore mark globally, and has collected Rs 452.9 crore domestically. Aamir Khan’s Dangal was tagged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film domestically till Pathaan beat its record of Rs 387 crore. However, Dangal’s worldwide box office collection is still considerably bigger than that of Pathaan, having earned over 303 million dollars (Rs 2200 crore approx). In fact, Dangal is the highest earning desi film globally with that collection, and Pathaan has to cross the figures of Baahubali 2 (Rs 1810 cr), RRR ( Rs 1258 cr) and KGF 2 (Rs 1250 cr) to even reach that spot.

Reddit user are trying to understand why Screwvala shared the tweet in the first place. One person mentioned, “May be the Rakesh Sharma Biopic which SRK declined and eventually went to Aamir. What happened to it btw?” Another wrote that the producer is envious, writing, “Imagine being a top producer and tweeting against a box office comparison like a 15 year old fan boy. Ronnie would fit right in on this sub with the f4 fans here.” Yet another netizen commented, “So much jealousy in the industry that they can’t even hide it.” Some users claimed that Screwvala pointed out the alleged discrepancy since he himself was formerly associated with UTV/Disney, which had backed the Aamir film. Screwvala was the founder of UTV Motion Pictures, which is now owned by The Walt Disney Company India.

Pathaan is still unstoppable at the ticket counters, and is now eyeing the Rs 900 crore mark globally. The Yash Raj film marks the comeback of SRK in starring roles after a sabbatical of over four years. The movie has not only revived SRK’s career, but has brought back a fresh energy to the Hindi film industry, which had been gasping for breath, in terms of box office numbers. However, with Pathaan emerging as a bonafide success, the industry is anticipating brighter days at the box office in the coming months.

Recently, the team of Pathaan, along with Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and filmmaker Siddharth Anand, had conducted a press meet to express gratitude to the audience for showering so much love on the actioner. At the conference, Shah Rukh thanked everyone for showing up in great numbers to cinemas, and said, “The four years that I had… Covid had good and bad parts. I didn’t work. I was with my children. I saw them grow up. My last film had not worked and people had said my movies now won’t work. So, I thought of an alternate career: cooking Italian…in these four days, I’ve forgotten my last four years.”

Also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles, Pathaan released in theatres on January 25.