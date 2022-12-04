scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Film producer Nitin Manmohan suffers heart attack, hospitalised

Nitin Manmohan reportedly suffered a massive heart attack on Saturday evening and was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Nitin Manmohan is known for backing movies such as Bol Radha Bol and Laadla. (Photo: Express Archive)

Film producer Nitin Manmohan, known for backing movies such as Bol Radha Bol and Laadla, has been admitted to a private hospital for cardiac issues, a hospital official said on Sunday.

The veteran filmmaker reportedly suffered a massive heart attack on Saturday evening and was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai.

According to a hospital official, Nitin Manmohan is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“He was admitted to the hospital last night due to cardiac issues. He came in very critical condition. He is in the ICU,” the official told PTI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...Premium
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...Premium
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...
The Neu Air India Flight PathPremium
The Neu Air India Flight Path
Row over Paresh Rawal remarks | Ahmedabad’s Bengali migrants have a...Premium
Row over Paresh Rawal remarks | Ahmedabad’s Bengali migrants have a...

Nitin Manmohan is the son of late actor Manmohan, who featured in films such as Brahmachari, Gumnaam and Naya Zamana.

First published on: 04-12-2022 at 06:56:55 pm
Next Story

Protesters storm governor’s office in southern Syrian city, gunfire heard

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Hansika Motwani, Sohael Kathuriya
Best photos of happy bride-to-be Hansika Motwani-fiancé Sohael Kathuriya as they say ‘I do’ on Sunday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close