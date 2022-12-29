scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Bol Radha Bol producer Nitin Manmohan passes away

Nitin Manmohan had bankrolled films like the Salman Khan-starrer Ready, Laadla and Bol Radha Bol. He died in Mumbai on Thursday morning.

Nitin Manmohan has passed away.
Film producer Nitin Manmohan passed away in Mumbai on Thursday morning. The producer, known for backing movies such as Bol Radha Bol, Laadla, Ready and Bhoot, was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai a few weeks ago after suffering a massive heart attack. His daughter Prachi told indianexpress.com, “He passed away this morning, around 10.30 am. He was hospitalised for the past three weeks.” Prachi also shared the cause of his death. She said, “After he suffered heart attack there was lack of blood supply and oxygen to his brain and this caused Status Epilepticus.”

He was last shifted to a private hospital for issues pertaining to his cardiac health. “He was admitted to the hospital due to cardiac issues. He came in a very critical condition and was admitted in the ICU,” the official had told PTI. He was on ventilator till this morning whe he passed away.

In an earlier report, ETimes had stated that actor Akshaye Khanna was one of the first celebrities to reach out to the family when he came to know about the producer’s ailment. The two had worked together on films like Deewangee and Gali Gali Chor Hai among others.

Nitin Manmohan is the son of late actor Manmohan, who featured in films such as Brahmachari, Gumnaam and Naya Zamana. He is survived by his wife, their daughter Prachi and son Soham.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 11:50 IST
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 11:50 IST
