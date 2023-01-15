scorecardresearch
Producer Bhushan Khumar hits back at actors demanding high fees: ‘Why should we give you money and suffer loss?’

Bhushan Kumar said that while most actors understand the market, there are many who refuse to budge from their stance, leaving producers no option but to not work with them.

Bhushan KumarBhushan Kumar talks about actors hiking their fees (Photo: Instagram/ Bhushan Kumar)

Producer Bhushan Kumar has opened up about the escalating fees of big stars after filmmaker Karan Johar talked about how certain actors hiked their fees during the pandemic, despite their films not doing well. KJo said that younger actors demand Rs 30-35 crore without proving themselves at the box office. Bhushan Kumar shared his opinions on the subject and added that while most actors understand the market, there are many who refuse to budge from their stance, leaving producers no option but to not work with them.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar said that many people have suffered such losses and it is not fair on the producers, while the actors continue to earn a huge amount. “So abhi tak toh jin logo se hum baat kar rahe hain, they are talking positively. They are understanding the market. They are not saying ‘nahi, hum understand nahi karenge market ko’,” said Bhushan Kumar.

Also Read |Karan Johar admits over 50% of a movie’s profit goes to ‘delusional’ stars: ‘It is harder to negotiate with actors’

However, he added, “Lekin abhi still some actors are there, who say ki ‘nahi, hum toh itna hi lenge, warna nahi karenge.’ Toh hum unke saath nahi kar rahe. Hum unko bol rahe hain, ‘mat karo, we also don’t want to do.’ Hum nuksaan ke liye kyu karenge? So many people have suffered losses in big films and we have seen that. So why we should give you money and we suffer loss, and you earn such a big amount? Ki aap 20 crore, 25 crore lelo and hum nuksaan kare film ka.” (Yet there are some actors out there, who say we will take only this much, otherwise we won’t do it. So we don’t work with them, we say don’t do, we also don’t want to do. Why should we suffer losses?).

Bhushan Kumar also added that everyone wants a win-win situation, where both actors and producers can benefit. “In which we are also earning, the project is also safe, the project is not becoming heavy. But jahaa pe project aapka itni cost nahi le sakta, waha pe hum actors se baat kar rahe hai,” said Bhushan Kumar. He said that the actors have been co-operating and asking for practical fees.

Kumar has witnessed many successes, one of them being Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, which was one of the few hits of 2022. He also confirmed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will go on floors next year.

15-01-2023
