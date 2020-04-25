Producer Anand Pandit: A collective call might have to be taken on film releases post coronavirus

Producer Anand Pandit said he is spending quality time with family during the lockdown. (Photo: Anand Pandit/Instagram) Producer Anand Pandit said he is spending quality time with family during the lockdown. (Photo: Anand Pandit/Instagram)

Producer Anand Pandit has two projects that are scheduled to release in 2020, Amitabh Bachchan and Imran Hashmi starrer Chehre, and Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, his upcoming films will be affected, much like all of Bollywood. Anand Pandit spoke to indianexpress.com about the development of his projects and how he is ensuring that his technicians, who earn on a daily wage system, don’t face any added financial pressure.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

What was the development on both your upcoming projects, Chehre and The Big Bull, before the lockdown and what’s the status now?

Chehre was in post production and for The Big Bull, there is 2-3 days of shooting left which was scheduled for the end of April. Both Chehre and The Big Bull have release dates etched out. However, I would like to see how the industry and the economy functions when people are out of the lockdown. Ultimately, the audience rules this industry. We will have to follow their lead. As of now, nothing changes for either of the releases. But for my new projects I am rethinking plans – from storylines, to shoot schedules and production timelines.

Many daily-wage workers and technicians must be involved in your production house, how have you tried to make sure they don’t suffer during this lockdown?

If there is one thing, apart from the well-being of my family, that has been weighing on my mind, it is how to ensure that all the technicians and daily wage workers are looked after. I’d rather not go into details but it would be sufficient to say that I have done my bit to ensure they don’t face any added financial pressure because of this pandemic.

What happens to all the projects that are stalled, since there won’t be proper dates available for film releases?

I think a collective call might have to be taken on how film releases will happen post the outbreak. There will be a staggered delay for sure. But most importantly, we will have to think as a collective rather than clamour for our own individual business – that is the only way through which we can all survive. Otherwise, the smaller projects face the threat of getting wiped out.

What is keeping you occupied during the lockdown?

I have been spending a lot of time reading, watching shows on OTT platforms and spending real quality time with my family and myself. I am helping around the house, going grocery shopping and doing things I hadn’t done in a long while. It has been a big learning. This virus has been the biggest leveller.

