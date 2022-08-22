scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Producer AG Nadiadwala passes away, Ajay Devgn condoles his death

Firoz Nadiadwala's father, filmmaker Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala, passed away on Monday morning. He died due to cardiac arrest, while he was being treated at a hospital in Mumbai.

ag nadiadwala,AG Nadiadwala passed away on August 22. (Photo: Ajay/Twitter)

Producer Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala, also known as Gaffarbhai, passed away on Monday morning. He is the father of Firoz Nadiadwala, and uncle of Sajid Nadiadwala, also producers. As per reports, the filmmaker died due to cardiac arrest while he was being treated at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. He was in his early nineties and was admitted to the hospital for some time owing to age-related health issues including diabetes and asthma. Condoling his death, Ajay Devgn shared a tweet, remembering him as part of the ‘golden era of cinema’.

“Deepest condolences on the passing of Shri Gaffarbhai Nadiadwala. My father & he were associates during the golden era of our cinema. Shanti AG Nadiadwala saab. My condolences to the Nadiadwala family,” Devgn posted.

Abdul Gaffar Nadidadwala’s funeral will take place today in the evening at Vile Parle crematorium ground.

AG Nadiadwala has been part of the film industry since the 50s. His first film as a producer was Jhutha Sach (1984), which starred Dharmendra and Rekha in the lead roles. He is also credited as the producer of films like Lahoo Ke Do Rang, Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Shankar Shambhu, Watan Ke Rakhwale, Sone Pe Suhaaga, among others. Nadiadwala has also backed Welcome and Akshay Kumar-Suneil Shetty’s Awaara Pagal Deewana, and Hera Pheri, which today has earned a cult status when it comes to comedy. He is also credited as the only producer to have made a film on the Mahabharat, in 1965, that featured Pradeep Kumar and Dara Singh.

Recently, his son producer Mushtaq Nadiadwala had filed a petition, seeking direction from the Indian government to facilitate the safe return of his nine-year-old son and six-year-old daughter from Pakistan. As per a report in PTI, he claimed that his two minor children have been illegally detained by his wife, who  too was being held in the neighbouring country, by her influential family.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 03:44:45 pm
