Producer AG Nadiadwala passes away, Ajay Devgn condoles his death

Producer Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala, also known as Gaffarbhai, passed away on Monday morning. He is the father of Firoz Nadiadwala, and uncle of Sajid Nadiadwala, also producers. As per reports, the filmmaker died due to cardiac arrest while he was being treated at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. He was in his early nineties and was admitted to the hospital for some time owing to age-related health issues including diabetes and asthma. Condoling his death, Ajay Devgn shared a tweet, remembering him as part of the ‘golden era of cinema’.
“Deepest condolences on the passing of Shri Gaffarbhai Nadiadwala. My father & he were associates during the golden era of our cinema. Shanti AG Nadiadwala saab. My condolences to the Nadiadwala family,” Devgn posted.
Abdul Gaffar Nadidadwala’s funeral will take place today in the evening at Vile Parle crematorium ground.
Deepest condolences on the passing of Shri Gaffarbhai Nadiadwala. My father & he were associates during the golden era of our cinema. 🕉 Shanti AG Nadiadwala saab. My condolences to the Nadiadwala family. pic.twitter.com/xf1oxwhOoH
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 22, 2022
AG Nadiadwala has been part of the film industry since the 50s. His first film as a producer was Jhutha Sach (1984), which starred Dharmendra and Rekha in the lead roles. He is also credited as the producer of films like Lahoo Ke Do Rang, Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Shankar Shambhu, Watan Ke Rakhwale, Sone Pe Suhaaga, among others. Nadiadwala has also backed Welcome and Akshay Kumar-Suneil Shetty’s Awaara Pagal Deewana, and Hera Pheri, which today has earned a cult status when it comes to comedy. He is also credited as the only producer to have made a film on the Mahabharat, in 1965, that featured Pradeep Kumar and Dara Singh.
Subscriber Only Stories
Recently, his son producer Mushtaq Nadiadwala had filed a petition, seeking direction from the Indian government to facilitate the safe return of his nine-year-old son and six-year-old daughter from Pakistan. As per a report in PTI, he claimed that his two minor children have been illegally detained by his wife, who too was being held in the neighbouring country, by her influential family.
Top News
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep
Latest News
Producer AG Nadiadwala passes away, Ajay Devgn condoles his death
Explained: Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?
‘Solidarity with Sanna’: Finnish women post videos of themselves dancing to show support for PM
KCET 2022: Technical glitches hit document verification process
Sonam Kapoor on being trolled for maternity photoshoot: ‘I have grown out of reacting to things’
Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor gets emotional after seeing actor’s baby, says ‘Rhea masi is not okay’
Back to school, with panic buttons: The post-Uvalde scramble
Tripura: CM Saha launches 24×7 national highway patrol service
Dobaaraa box office day 3: Taapsee Pannu film earns Rs 2.98 cr, Anurag Kashyap says film was ‘financially viable’ even before release
Heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry from tomorrow: IMD
BPSSC SI mark sheet 2022 released; how to check scores
Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack against Indian elite: Report