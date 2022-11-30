Raveena Tandon responds after being probed for close proximity to tiger: ‘We sat quiet…’

A probe has been launched after a video of actor Raveena Tandon in close proximity to a tiger was shared on the internet. The investigation has been initiated by the Satpura Tiger Reserves, according to various reports.

NDTV quoted a source as saying that the safari on which Raveena was on did not deviate from its designated route, but that it was the animal that came near the vehicle. Later, Raveena herself tweeted on the issue and wrote, “Luckily for us, that we did not take any sudden action, but sat quiet and watched the tigress, move on. We’re on the tourism path, which mostly these tigers cross. And Katy the tigress in this video as well, is habituated to coming close to vehicles and snarling.”

Got beautiful shots of sharmilee and her cubs in Tadoba. Wildlife shots are unpredictable due to the unreadable nature of our https://t.co/JQSB9ylxlO tries to be as silent and capture the best moments. Video Shot on Sony Zoom lense 200/400. pic.twitter.com/LsUOn2XtYs — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 29, 2022

The reserve is located in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district. In another tweet, the actor had written, “One can never predict when and how tigers will react. It’s the Forest Department licensed vehicle, with their guides and drivers who are trained to know their boundaries and legalities.”

Luckily for us ,that we did not take any sudden action, but sat quiet and watched the tigress, move on.We we’re on the tourism path, which mostly these tigers cross. And Katy the tigress in this video aswell, is habituated to coming close to vehicles and snarling. pic.twitter.com/gNPBujbfBP — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 30, 2022

Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Forest, Dheeraj Singh Chouhan, told PTI that following the directives of senior officials, he has launched a probe into the incident.

Earlier, Raveena herself had shared pictures from her safari, during which the animal was seen with her cubs. Her tweet read, “Got beautiful shots of sharmilee and her cubs in Tadoba. Wildlife shots are unpredictable due to the unreadable nature of our subjects. One tries to be as silent and capture the best moments. Video Shot on Sony Zoom lense 200/400.”

Raveena is reportedly in Bhopal for professional commitments. The actor had also shared a video of herself taking in the sights of the city. Raveena was last seen in the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2.