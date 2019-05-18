Celebrities grace Cannes Film Festival 2019 LIVE UPDATES

A host of Indian celebrities are currently in Cannes to attend the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. From Priyanka Chopra to Hina Khan, Indian entertainers and artists are busy participating in the event. While Deepika Padukone has been sharing multiple photos from the event, PeeCee is letting her hair down at Cannes with husband Nick Jonas. Interestingly, this is the global icon’s debut appearance at the festival.

Television sensation Hina Khan also graced the Cannes red carpet for the first time. She is there to present the first look of her film Lines. Hina and Priyanka are not the only ones who are making waves with their maiden appearance at Cannes, Bollywood star Diana Penty is also in the French city in partnership with jewellery brand Chopard.

Huma Qureshi, who has graced the event previously, has once again been invited to the festival. The actor took to her social media handle to share photos from the occasion.

Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in the period drama Manikarnika, went ethnic for her second appearance at the festival. She was seen in purple gloves and a saree. For her second look, the actor donned a pantsuit and for her third look, she was seen wearing a pretty off-shoulder gown.