Celebrities grace Cannes Film Festival 2019 LIVE UPDATES

Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Hina Khan and others have been sharing updates on their social media handles from the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

Priyanka Chopra recently made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival (Source: Instagram/priyankachopra).

A host of Indian celebrities are currently in Cannes to attend the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. From Priyanka Chopra to Hina Khan, Indian entertainers and artists are busy participating in the event. While Deepika Padukone has been sharing multiple photos from the event, PeeCee is letting her hair down at Cannes with husband Nick Jonas. Interestingly, this is the global icon’s debut appearance at the festival.

Television sensation Hina Khan also graced the Cannes red carpet for the first time. She is there to present the first look of her film Lines. Hina and Priyanka are not the only ones who are making waves with their maiden appearance at Cannes, Bollywood star Diana Penty is also in the French city in partnership with jewellery brand Chopard.

Huma Qureshi, who has graced the event previously, has once again been invited to the festival. The actor took to her social media handle to share photos from the occasion.

Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in the period drama Manikarnika, went ethnic for her second appearance at the festival. She was seen in purple gloves and a saree. For her second look, the actor donned a pantsuit and for her third look, she was seen wearing a pretty off-shoulder gown.

Priyanka Chopra stuns in lavender dress

Priyanka Chopra Jonas strikes a pose for the camera with husband Nick Jonas at the Chopard event in Cannes (Source: AP Images).

Kangana Ranaut also visited the Indian Pavilion at Cannes wherein she spoke about the sad state in which technicians have to work on a daily basis. The actor, who is known for her candidness, also gave her two cents on the subjects of nationalism and liberalism.

Other celebrities who were also spotted at this year's Cannes include the likes of Mallika Sherawat, Prasoon Joshi, Kashmera Shah, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and Mozart of Madras AR Rahman. While Mallika Sherawat has previously walked the Cannes red carpet, Kashmera Shah recently made her maiden appearance at Cannes.

Other big stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam K Ahuja are also expected to arrive at Cannes soon. Both the actors have earlier walked the Cannes red carpet. In fact, Aishwarya has been walking the Cannes red carpet for nearly a decade now.

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival began on May 14 and will conclude on May 25.

