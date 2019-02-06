Priyanka Chopra is back on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show

After making an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Priyanka Chopra sat down for a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Tuesday.

Priyanka shared a photo from the sets of the show and captioned it, “When you pose too hard…#beforeandafter Tune into @fallontonight tonight! @jimmyfallon missed our food challenge, but there was so much to catch up on. Always the best seeing you! ❤️ to @theroots.”

Priyanka Chopra has been on Jimmy Fallon’s show quite a few times now. Earlier she was seen promoting her TV show Quantico and this time it seems the actor was there to promote her upcoming release Isn’t It Romantic that hits theaters on February 13 in US and Canada. The film will stream on Netflix India from February 28.

Directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, the rom-com has Rebel Wilson in the lead role. It also stars Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine. The film is Priyanka’s third Hollywood outing after Baywatch and A Kid Like Jake.

Apart from Priyanka, Fallon also hosted Henry Winkler and Lizzo on his show on Tuesday.

After Isn’t It Romantic, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actor recently announced a feature film on Ma Anand Sheela.