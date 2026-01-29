Priyanka Chopra’s sister calls her a ‘phenomenon’; Shah Rukh Khan ‘most charming man’: ‘No one better than SRK’

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meerra Chopra recently shared her views on Shah Rukh Khan and called Priyanka a “phenomena” and “an inspiration.”

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readChennaiJan 29, 2026 02:37 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan - Priyanka ChopraShah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. (Pic: Priyanka, Pooja Dadlani/Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra’s cousin sister Meerra Chopra, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films and has also featured in Hindi projects like Section 375, recently shared her views on superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. She also called Priyanka a “phenomenon” and “an inspiration.”

In a recent interaction with Filmygyan, Meerra was asked to assign hashtags to several celebrities. When asked to give a hashtag to Salman Khan, she called him “Dosto ka Dost.” She said, “He is one guy who never leaves his friend behind. I have seen him giving jobs to his entire childhood friends. Salman sir has made life of all his friends and his family members.”

She gave the hashtag “love” to Shah Rukh Khan and said, “He is a charmer. I think he’s the most charming man in the entire world. No man can be better than SRK. No one can touch his aura.” For the unversed, Priyanka and Shah Rukh Khan have starred together in hit films like Don and Don 2.

Meerra called Kareena Kapoor a “diva” and said, “She is the ultimate diva of the industry. The aura she carries, it is just so carefree. You literally feel she doesn’t give a f***. She’s so brilliant and amazing.” She referred to Priyanka as “family and an icon” and said, “She is an inspiration. She is a phenomenon. She is no more an individual, she is a phenomenon.”

Also read | Exchanged ideas with Shah Rukh Khan for Don 3, chose Ranveer Singh as film needed ‘next generation’ actor: Farhan Akhtar

When asked to give a hashtag to her cousin sister and actor Parineeti Chopra, Meerra laughed and said, “I don’t know. The thing that is coming to my mind is cute, bubbly. She is extremely family oriented.” Speaking about another cousin and sister, Mannara Chopra, she called her “mad” and said, “She is a mad girl. She is crazy. She is extremely honest. She is a kid. She is very innocent, very sweet by heart.”

In the mid-2000s, it was widely rumoured Priyanka was dating Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, ad guru Prahlad Kakkar spoke about the same and praised Priyanka for maintaining her dignity despite being written off from the industry. However, the name of the person she was allegedly involved with was edited out from the interview. He told Vickey Lalwani, “Her whole so-called affair with… She never made a comment on it. Everybody else was commenting. She never said a word. She held her dignity. If it was a frivolous relationship, she would have laughed. Obviously it was serious. It was very personal to her. She didn’t want it to be written about, she didn’t want it to be talked about.”

