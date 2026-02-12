Priyanka Chopra’s Rs 1,400 cr comeback: How SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi is Indian cinema’s most expensive gamble ever

Priyanka Chopra Jonas returns to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi'. Discover the Rs 1,400 crore budget, her dance ultimatum, and the April 2027 release.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 12, 2026 12:51 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas returns to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Rs 1400 crore film VaranasiPriyanka Chopra Jonas returns to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Rs 1400 crore film Varanasi
Make us preferred source on Google

Priyanka Chopra has been away from Indian films since 2019. And now, the actor is set to make a smashing comeback with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, and the film’s $150 million budget makes it the most expensive Indian movie ever made. In a recent interview, she opened up about the upcoming action epic alongside Mahesh Babu, which will also mark Priyanka’s Telugu debut. It is the first Indian film to be shot in 1.43:1 IMAX format, signaling a technical shift.

During a conversation with Variety, Priyanka spoke about giving an ‘ultimatum’ to filmmaker Rajamouli while signing his film Varanasi. “This is unlike anything I’ve ever done. We travel from like Antarctica to … And just the worlds that he creates are so larger than life, and nobody has the vision that he does. So even I’m excited to see more,” she shared.

The actor further added, “I was like, ‘Listen, I’m coming back to Indian movies. I have to do a dance song. Like you have to make me dance.’ I know I’m gonna be doing it, but we haven’t shot it yet. OK, that’s one of the last things, which I’m really looking forward to. But we already did do one where choreography was crazy. It’s so intricate.”

ALSO READ | ‘I don’t need it for me’: Priyanka Chopra reveals she hired bodyguards to stop fans from filming daughter Malti

According to reports, Varanasi has already secured a record-breaking OTT deal with Netflix at around Rs 650-700 crore for streaming rights. Moreover, Mahesh Babu reportedly signed a three-year exclusive deal with Rajamouli, charging Rs 50 crore per year, taking his total pay to Rs 150 crore, the highest fees of his career.

As per reports, SS Rajamouli is also not taking a fixed salary for the film, a model he has followed with his previous films Baahubali and RRR as well. Instead of opting for a base pay, he has a backend deal involving a major profit-sharing model, around 50% of profits after expenses are recovered.

In an earlier episode of Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show, the host had brought up the film’s budget in a lighter vein. Kapil asked if the budget of the film was indeed Rs 1,300 crore, to which she replied, “Haan (Yes)”. He replied with a witty one-liner: “So will these Rs 1,300 crore be spent only on making the film, or are you also providing jobs to the people of Varanasi?” He also asked whether the film’s budget was not this high initially and had gone up only after she came onboard. “Matlab aap ulta naak pakadne ki koshish kar rahe hain? (Are you trying to pin it on me?),” replied Priyanka. Meanwhile, reports claimed while Varanasi is India’s costliest film, it actually costs half of Priyanka’s Hollywood series Citadel Season 1, that cost almost $300 million.

Story continues below this ad

The upcoming Pan-Indian action-adventure drama has been written by Rajamouli, V. Vijayendra Prasad and S. S. Kanchi. Produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business, Varanasi also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main antagonist. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 7, 2027.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Juhi Chawla
Before O'Romeo, revisiting Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, an epic romance unfolding against the fiercest tides of violence
Rangoon
After Salman's brother-in-law Aayush receives threat, FWICE demands meeting with Maharashtra CM
Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma
Udit Narayan's first wife alleges he got her uterus removed
Udit Naryan's first wife Ranjana files a police complaint against the singer.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
After assurance in High Court, Krishi Bhawan mosque not in new building plan
After assurance in HC, Krishi Bhawan mosque not in Central Vista plan
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and epstein
Epstein emails show Puri meetings, visa help for aide
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Rangoon
Before O'Romeo, revisiting Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, an epic romance unfolding against the fiercest tides of violence
Snake skin in UP village
‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ rumours grip UP village after 20-year-old vanishes overnight ‘leaving 5-ft-long snake skin’
Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's AI-generated fight video
Tom Cruise vs Brad Pitt AI-generated fight video goes viral, 'Deadpool' writer reacts: 'It's likely over for us'
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
cancer
'Is spitting brown phlegm, from smoking, a sign of cancer?'
Ruchir Puri (right), chief scientist at IBM Research, outlines common failure modes in sovereign AI deployments at a session moderated by Mike Butcher (left), founder of Pathfounders. (Bijin Jose/The Indian Express).
Why do sovereign AI projects fail? IBM’s chief scientist Ruchir Puri on the pitfalls governments face
Must Read
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
Why do sovereign AI projects fail? IBM’s chief scientist Ruchir Puri on the pitfalls governments face
Ruchir Puri (right), chief scientist at IBM Research, outlines common failure modes in sovereign AI deployments at a session moderated by Mike Butcher (left), founder of Pathfounders. (Bijin Jose/The Indian Express).
The end of an era: Sony stops making Blu-ray recorders are streaming wins the war
A Sony Blu-ray Disc recorder on display, as the company confirms it will end shipments of all recorder models from February 2026.
How did supermassive black holes become such monsters? New study shows it may have been 'feeding frenzy'
A supermassive black hole at the centre of a large galaxy ( AI-generated with Google Gemini)
'Is spitting brown phlegm, from smoking, a sign of cancer?'
cancer
Advertisement
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement