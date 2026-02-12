Priyanka Chopra’s Rs 1,400 cr comeback: How SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi is Indian cinema’s most expensive gamble ever

Priyanka Chopra has been away from Indian films since 2019. And now, the actor is set to make a smashing comeback with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, and the film’s $150 million budget makes it the most expensive Indian movie ever made. In a recent interview, she opened up about the upcoming action epic alongside Mahesh Babu, which will also mark Priyanka’s Telugu debut. It is the first Indian film to be shot in 1.43:1 IMAX format, signaling a technical shift.

During a conversation with Variety, Priyanka spoke about giving an ‘ultimatum’ to filmmaker Rajamouli while signing his film Varanasi. “This is unlike anything I’ve ever done. We travel from like Antarctica to … And just the worlds that he creates are so larger than life, and nobody has the vision that he does. So even I’m excited to see more,” she shared.