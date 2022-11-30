Priyanka Chopra’s new Instagram photo has a guest appearance by daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra often shares glimpses of her baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, while hiding her face. Even as fans keep on requesting for Malti’s photo, Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas have been very mindful of her privacy. Recently, PeeCee changed her Instagram profile picture to a selfie featuring her with her baby girl. As always, Malti’s face is hidden from the view.

In the photo, Priyanka is holding Malti in her lap. While the actor is looking straight into the camera, Malti’s attention is elsewhere.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s new Instagram profile picture:

Priyanka Chopra also shared a photo of her brother Siddharth Chopra with Malti. In the picture, Siddharth can be seen holding the baby in his arms. Priyanka wrote, “Aww.. My heart,” tagging her brother.

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story has a photo of the actor where she is posing with a hat on.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot that the cap belongs to Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas. They also dug up photos from an earlier event where the singer was seen sporting it as he posed with Shakira at an earlier event.

It was around the same time when Nick Jonas shared in an interview that loves singing some old classics for his daughter.

Nick Jonas then opened up about enjoying fatherhood in an interview with Entertainment Tonight and said, “Life is beautiful.” Baby Malti spent more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before she was brought home. Nick had then shared, “She’s a gift, and we’re just so blessed that she’s back.”