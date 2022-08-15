Priyanka Chopra’s Malti Marie reads a book, actor spends a perfect Sunday with ‘all her babies’

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie seemed to have spent a blissful weekend reading, with Priyanka’s dogs watching over her. Priyanka, who welcomed Malti this year via surrogacy, took to Instagram and shared several photos. In one picture, she is reading while in the other, she is sitting in the company of Priyanka’s dogs, Diana, Gino and Panda. In the third photo, Malti is wearing a small t-shirt that says, “Protected by Gino, Diana and Panda.”

(Photo: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra) (Photo: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra)

Priyanka Chopra has been regularly sharing photos of Malti. Earlier, she had posted photos of the family’s poolside date, and also showed Malti wearing a ‘Desi Girl’ t-shirt. Priyanka hasn’t revealed the face of her baby in photos, and her mother Madhu Chopra had hinted that the couple might do so after Malti turns one.

In an earlier interview to The New Indian Express, Madhu Chopra had opened up about how closely involved Nick and Priyanka are parents. She had also revealed that she was honoured that they chose to name their daughter after her—Madhu Malti Chopra. “I got to know about the name only on the day of the namkaran, and I was so honoured. In our tradition, the paternal grandfather whispers the name, along with words of wisdom, into the baby’s ears. Nick’s dad did those rituals,” she had said.

Priyanka and Nick had posted the first photo of Malti on Mother’s Day. Mentioning that Malti had spent 100 days in the NICU, Priyanka wrote, “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

While it has been an exciting year for Priyanka Chopra personally, she has also got several professional commitments lined up, including Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, and Citadel with the Russo Brothers.