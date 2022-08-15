Priyanka Chopra’s Malti Marie reads a book, actor spends a perfect Sunday with ‘all her babies’

August 15, 2022 10:05:38 am
Actor Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie seemed to have spent a blissful weekend reading, with Priyanka’s dogs watching over her. Priyanka, who welcomed Malti this year via surrogacy, took to Instagram and shared several photos. In one picture, she is reading while in the other, she is sitting in the company of Priyanka’s dogs, Diana, Gino and Panda. In the third photo, Malti is wearing a small t-shirt that says, “Protected by Gino, Diana and Panda.”
Priyanka Chopra has been regularly sharing photos of Malti. Earlier, she had posted photos of the family’s poolside date, and also showed Malti wearing a ‘Desi Girl’ t-shirt. Priyanka hasn’t revealed the face of her baby in photos, and her mother Madhu Chopra had hinted that the couple might do so after Malti turns one.
Subscriber Only Stories
In an earlier interview to The New Indian Express, Madhu Chopra had opened up about how closely involved Nick and Priyanka are parents. She had also revealed that she was honoured that they chose to name their daughter after her—Madhu Malti Chopra. “I got to know about the name only on the day of the namkaran, and I was so honoured. In our tradition, the paternal grandfather whispers the name, along with words of wisdom, into the baby’s ears. Nick’s dad did those rituals,” she had said.
Priyanka and Nick had posted the first photo of Malti on Mother’s Day. Mentioning that Malti had spent 100 days in the NICU, Priyanka wrote, “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”
While it has been an exciting year for Priyanka Chopra personally, she has also got several professional commitments lined up, including Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, and Citadel with the Russo Brothers.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Mona Singh on social media trends asking to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha: 'What has Aamir Khan done to deserve this?'
How Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’s Crown JewelPremium
'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'
Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homesPremium
Latest News
Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy
A year on, ex-Afghan leader defends role in Taliban takeover
Explained: Why has Norway killed Freya, a walrus that had won people’s hearts?
Seven artists, over seven decades, interpreting India since Partition
Israeli strikes hit Iranian targets near Russia’s Mediterranean bases – sources
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola’s announcement to start at 2 pm on Independence Day
Alia Bhatt glows as she returns with Ranbir Kapoor from Italian babymoon, see video
PM Modi wears white safa with tricolour stripes, long trail on 76th Independence Day
Author Salman Rushdie on the road to recovery, taken off ventilator
On Independence Day, BJP and Congress take out rallies in Bengaluru
This crunchy, crispy uttapam can be made with just 1 tsp oil (recipe inside)
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan’s film sees a disastrous weekend, actor’s lowest in a decade