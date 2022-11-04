Priyanka Chopra’s friends and family are keeping her well-fed in India. See photo

On several occasions, actor Priyanka Chopra has expressed her love for home-cooked food. Recently, the actor arrived in India for work commitments and got to relish some homemade delicacies. Priyanka shared a picture of the same on social media.

In her latest Instagram story, the Desi Girl of Bollywood showed her fans all the Indian food items she is being pampered with. She shared a picture of a table in front of her which is full of food items like samosas, paneer gravy, rice and daal. Her expression in the picture speaks a lot about her excitement for Indian food.

Priyanka Chopra shared the photo on Instagram. Priyanka Chopra shared the photo on Instagram.

Priyanka captioned the photo, “Everyday. Every meal. Friends and family have kept me well-fed. #HomeFoodIsTheBest.” She added, “Thank you @mubinarattonsey and Aunty, Sister Laali, Vivek and Aziz Master!”

Priyanka Chopra has come to India after three years and she is leaving no chance to savour the tastiest delicacies of the country. Earlier, she posted a picture of herself where she was seen eating the snack ‘dabeli’. “Thank you mumma Soni for the foodcoma #foodlove#dabeli #Streetood,” the actor had written on Instagram.

Priyanka is clearly a foodie and also owns an Indian restaurant in New York. She opened it with her friend Maneesh Goyal in March 2021.