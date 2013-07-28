Priyanka Chopra’s Exotic chosen as theme song for 2013 Guinness International Champions Cup

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra’s second single Exotic featuring international rapper Pitbull will be featured throughout the 2013 Guinness International Champions Cup as the soccer tournament’s official theme song.

The announcement was made by Relevent Sports,a division of RSE Ventures and the organizer of the Guinness International Champions Cup,in conjunction with Interscope Geffen A&M and Universal Music.

The Guinness International Champions Cup,organized by Relevent Sports,a division of RSE Ventures,and broadcast by FOX,is the first-of-its-kind soccer tournament taking place across the globe with contests in Phoenix,San Francisco,Indianapolis,Los Angeles,New York,Miami and Valencia,Spain. Eight teams are taking part in the tournament including club teams from Spain,Italy,England and the United States.

The tournament will kick off on July 27 in Valencia,Spain and will be contested over seven days at six marquee venues across the United States,with semi-finals at Met Life Stadium and Dodger Stadium on Aug. 3-4.

