Upset at Priyanka Chopra’s entry, Sukhwinder Singh left the venue: ‘Attention shifted’

Priyanka Chopra is no longer just a Bollywood celebrity or an Indian film icon. She has grown so much in the show business over the past decade that she can undoubtedly be described as a global star. While she has appeared in several notable Hollywood projects over the years, her journey there commenced with the thriller-drama series Quantico (2015-2018), which earned her worldwide acclaim fairly quickly.

While she was revelling in Quantico’s success, Priyanka returned to Bollywood, playing the lead role in director Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal (2016). Recently, composer Salim Merchant, who crafted the crime drama’s soundtrack with his brother Sulaiman Merchant, took a trip down memory lane and recalled when the actor unknowingly drew attention away from legendary playback singer Sukhwinder Singh during an event, which hurt him deeply.