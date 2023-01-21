Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie ‘just smiled, was ready to perform’, celebrity stylist reveals details of baby’s first photoshoot

Priyanka Chopra‘s daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas recently made an appearance with her mother in British Vogue’s February 2023 issue. Stylist Law Roach, who worked with Priyanka and her daughter for the photoshoot, has now revealed how well-behaved the baby was.

In the pictures from the shoot that Priyanka had shared on social media recently, she twinned with her baby in a red dress, and lay on the floor with Malti Marie close to her chest.

Calling this particular picture of Priyanka and Malti Marie “art”, Law opened up about the toddler’s magazine photoshoot debut, and said in an interview that she was “so quiet” on the set, but when prompted to pose, she would “just smile.” Talking to British Vogue, Law shared, “(Malti) was ready to perform! She was so quiet, but when prompted to do anything she just smiled.” He also added that he wanted Priyanka and Malti’s photo to be ‘blown-up and framed’ to hang in their Los Angeles home.

Law has previously styled celebs such as Bella Hadid, Megan Thee Stallion, Zendaya, and many others.

Priyanka and Nick recently celebrated their daughter’s first birthday. The couple welcomed Malti Marie in 2022, via surrogacy. In her interview with British Vogue, Priyanka also opened up about the hate she received for opting for surrogacy with many claiming she ‘rented a womb’. While the couple has been guarded and private about this phase of their life, Priyanka finally responded to criticism, asking haters to back off. “It’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip. I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too.”